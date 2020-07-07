Blake Green still waiting to speak Warriors owner Mark Robinson over axing

Unwanted Warriors halfback Blake Green says he still hasn’t spoken with the club’s owner Mark Robinson.

Robinson confirmed on One News last week that Green, who will partner Chanel Harris-Tavita in the halves on Friday against the Titans, and centre Gerard Beale wouldn’t be offered contracts for next season.

The timing of the announcement last Thursday came as a surprise, especially as the players hadn’t been told that Robinson would go public with the club’s decision.

While it sent shock waves through the club, with other players unaware that the two veterans were going to be axed, both had outstanding games in the 26-16 win over the Broncos on Saturday night.

READ MORE:

* Warrior admits teammates' release is 'not nice' , but has no issue with owner

* NRL: Warriors' win over Broncos gives team belief as well as two points

* Todd Payten full of praise for unwanted Warrior as Blake Green steps up against Broncos

* Kodi Nikorima hopes to clear the air with owner as agent falls out of favour with Warriors



Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Green said he still hasn’t had a conversation with Robinson, who is in camp with the team in Gosford.

“Not as yet, I’m sure we will in the coming days,” Green said when asked if he’d talked to Robinson.

Getty-Images Blake Green had an outstanding game for the Warriors against the Broncos, despite a tough week off the field.

When they do eventually talk, Green suggested he’ll spend most of the time listening.

“I don’t think I have to say too much to be honest,” he said.

"I’ll probably just listen, I’m sure he’ll have a few things to say to me. I’m not sure how that’s going to go.”

Green was asked if he was disappointed that Robinson hadn’t spoken to him and said: "I’m sure he will. The club has obviously got a plan in place, that will happen in time I guess.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Mark Robinson (third from the left), has joined the Warriors in Gosford for the next month.

Green said he knew a couple of days before it went public that he’d have to find a new club for 2021, when Warriors’ recruitment and retention manager Peter O’Sullivan informed him of the club’s decision. However, he says he doesn’t know why he’s not wanted and hasn’t been able to find anything out this week.

“Not at this stage,” Green said.

“It sort of happened quite quickly, we had a review the next day (Sunday), jumped into training on Monday and it was a big day for us, so today is our first day off.

“We’ll see what happens in the coming days.”

Getty-Images Gerard Beale needs to find a new club for next season.

Although Beale is in the same boat, Green said he decided not to have a conversation with him about what they were both going through.

“I haven’t spoke to Bealey, because I didn’t know if he’d seen it or he’d been told,” Green said.

“I didn’t know his situation and I didn’t want to seem rude or be nosey about it.

"I didn’t want to interfere with his preparation as well. I’m sure people were well aware about what happened, but no one raised it or anything like that.”

Even though the Warriors don’t want him, Green says he hasn’t contemplated retiring at the end of the season and believes he still has something to offer to the game.

“I have still got a desire to play footy,” he said.

“I’m not sure anyone knows the right answer, but everyone I’ve spoke to says that you know when it’s the right time (to retire).

“I still love playing, still love to turning up to training and doing it, so as long as I can bring a contribution to a footy team and have an impact on the result of games, I want to continue to play.”

It wouldn’t have been easy for Green to front the media as he’s done. Clearly he was hurt by what happened, but he said he didn’t feel he should run away from anything.

“I’ve got nothing to hide,” he said.“The worst thing for me to do was say no to answering questions and look like I’m kicking stones and I’m hiding from things.

“If something’s going to get said, I want it to come from me and be the truth.

“It is what it is, that’s the game. People get moved on, people change sides and footy rolls on.

"I get judged on how I perform on the weekend, so my job was to perform as best I could on Saturday against the Broncos and I’m going to do the same against the Titans on Friday.”

Jazz Tevaga is back in the Warriors’ 17 for Friday night’s game, making his first appearance for the club this season.

The utility back has had to overcome ankle surgery and a calf strain since last season finished, but has declared himself ready to go this weekend.

Beale, drops to the extended bench as Roger Tuivasa-Sheck comes back into the team and Peta Hiku reverts to centre.

In the halves, Chanel Harris-Tavita will partner Green, as Kodi Nikorima has been ruled out following last weekend’s head knock.

AT A GLANCE

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), David Fusitu’a, Patrick Herbert, Peta Hiku, Ken Maumalo, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Blake Green, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Wayde Egan, Adam Blair, Jack Murchie, Tohu Harris, Karl Lawton. Interchange (from): Agnatius Paasi, Jack Hetherington, Isaiah Papali’i, Jazz Tevaga, Lachlan Burr, Gerard Beale, King Vuniyayawa, Adam Pompey.