Warriors coach Todd Payten slams 'embarrassing' NRL rulings after four dud calls

Acting Warriors coach Todd Payten says he is infuriated and embarrassed that match officials errors continue to blight the NRL amid confirmation his team copped four dud calls in their loss to the Gold Coast Titans.

Payten - who has temporarily replaced the sacked Stephen Kearney in the Warriors' hot seat - revealed he had given NRL referees chief Bernard Sutton "a piece of my mind'' after last Friday's 16-12 loss to the Gold Coast.

SKY SPORT Warriors' Jack Hetherington denied a try by controversial bunker call and Titans win the game late.

The Warriors were livid at a no-try ruling against Jack Hetherington, after NRL Bunker officials ruled the interchange forward had pushed Jamal Fogarty before grounding the ball.

Had the decision gone in Hetherington's favour - and a conversion kicked - the Warriors would have had a commanding 18-6 lead.

Getty Images Todd Payten has called for major improvements in defence and consistency for the remainder of the 2020 season.

While the Warriors refused to use the controversy as an excuse for their loss, Sutton bore the brunt of Payten's frustration this week.

"I've had correspondence with the referees' boss and four of those decisions through the course of the game were wrong, which had a huge bearing on the result," Payten told Newstalk ZB on Wednesday.

"It infuriates me, embarrasses me as a coach that we are still having this happen in our game.

Payten said he had "tried not to spend too much energy on it during the week" but confirmed he had raised his concerns "with the referees' boss who got a piece of my mind.

"At the moment we're just moving forward … as hard as it is to swallow we've just got to get on with it."

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Warriors forwardJack Hetherington had a try ruled out by the bunker in the first half against the Titans.

Payten said he was "really confident'' the Warriors could have gone on to win if Hetherington had been awarded a try, based on "the effect on them and us in terms of energy and mindset''.

The stand-in coach also pinpointed two other incorrect calls, citing an escort penalty ruling against centre Peta Hiku and a Gold Coast marker escaping sanction for a tackle on Warriors dummy half Wayde Egan near the posts.

Payten said the rulings were "big calls, no doubt''.

"Our game is still finding ways to get things wrong. With all the technology and everything, it's not acceptable."