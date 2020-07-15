Warriors agree to let Blake Green go midseason if rival club makes offer

Warriors CEO Cameron George says the club has agreed to allow four more players to come home.

Warriors coach Todd Payten says he may have to reluctantly let Blake Green leave before the end of the season if another NRL team makes him an offer.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that David Fusitu’a, Ken Maumalo, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa would all be heading home on July 27, two days after the Warriors play the Roosters.

Leivaha Pulu has already gone home and it means the club will be down to just 22 fit players, unless they can get loan players in, which is proving difficult.

But Payten revealed on Wednesday that the Warriors have agreed to let halfback Green go if another club offers him a deal beyond this season.

READ MORE:

* Wantaway Warriors to stay for Roosters game on July 25 as NRL re-enters lockdown

* Wayne Bennett not a contender for Warriors job, despite Australian media reports

* Todd Payten full of praise for unwanted Warrior as Blake Green steps up against Broncos

* Warriors looking at more loan players to replace those who may return home



Green has been told he won’t be offered a contract beyond this season by the Warriors, so an agreement was made where they won’t stand in his way if a club comes in for him now, with a deal that also takes in the 2021 season.

However, given the lack of players and Green’s experience it would be another huge blow to the club if he left.

“I’d be hesitant to let him go, me personally,” Payten said.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Blake Green has been told he won't be wanted by the Warriors next season.

“But I know the club has told him that if he was to get a deal longer than his current deal, on the proviso that he has to go now, then with the service that he’s given the club, it would be very hard to stand in his way.

“But as it stands at the moment, he understands the predicament we’re in and I’d be really hesitant to see him go.”

There have been reports that the Broncos are interested in Green, with TV pundit Matty Johns saying he’d be the ideal player for the Brisbane club.

The Cowboys have also been linked with Green and there’s an August 3 deadline for him to switch teams.

Green has said he wants to play on beyond this season, so his manager will be actively seeking a new club for him. He has been a loyal player for the Warriors, but at the end of the day he needs to look after his future.

Warriors recruitment and retention manager Peter O’Sullivan is busily working away on loan players to replace those leaving and Payten revealed that while some clubs may make all the right noises about helping, it’s a different story behind closed doors.

“All of the coaches are looking at rosters,” Payten said.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Todd Payten says some clubs aren't being honest about saying they want to help the Warriors out.

“There are a few things to that, there are obviously a lot of clubs going through injury issues at the moment.

“There are other clubs which are publicly saying that they’re willing to help us, but privately that hasn’t happened to date.

“And there are five or six clubs that have been really open and really helpful.

“So that list can be as big as we can make it, but at the end of the day, the other club has to agree to letting their player go and coming into our system.”

So far, only the Roosters with Poasa Faamausili and the Tigers with Jack Hetherington have helped out the Warriors.

If the Warriors can’t get loan players, they’ll have to use the younger players who are with them in Gosford, but Payten admits that comes with risks.

There are two ways of looking at it,” he said

“From a club point of view and a long-term point of view, it can have real value in it.

“From a short-term point of view, in terms of players’ confidence and are they ready for it and the detrimental affects around that, if they don’t perform well, that may hurt us or them.

“But I’m pretty confident that we’ve got some first graders there. There’s Adam Keighran, Adam Pompey, Hayze Perham, Paul Turner is untried, but he’s got some class.

“There are a couple of left-field options we could possibly use. So moving forward over the next two to three weeks, we could have a play around with things at training.

“We’re going to try a few different options and see what we can come up with.”

Given the further dramas there have been this week with the Warriors, it’s easy to forget that there’s a game against the Sharks on Sunday at Central Coast Stadium.

“We’ve got a couple of inclusions with Kodi Nikorima and Eli Katoa back, which will make us a stronger team,” Payten said.

“We were really disappointed with the result (16-12 against the Titans last weekend), really disappointed with the officiating in the game which had a big bearing on the game.

“We’re facing a team that’s skilful, quick and pose some threats from an attacking end.

“So we’re going to have to keep improving, there’s no doubt about that.”