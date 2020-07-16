Isaiah Papali'i looking at move away from Warriors next season

Isaiah Papali'i is one of a dozen Warriors players coming off contract.

Isaiah Papali’i could be on his way out of the Warriors at the end of the season.

Papali’i is off contract at the end of 2020 and although he has been offered a new contract, Stuff understands there’s a difference of opinion between the club and the player on what his best position is.

The one-test Kiwi sees his future as a second rower, but the Warriors feel he’s better suited to playing lock.

Because of this, the 21-year-old Papali’i has decided to test the market and see if other NRL clubs would be interested in him.

Even though there’s a permanent coach to appoint and a pressing need to find five loan players, the club have been busy behind the scenes shaping next year’s roster.

Blake Green, Gerard Beale and Papali’i aren’t the only Warriors players looking for a new club for next season, with a dozen players out of contract.

For some, the writing is already on the wall, but for others, they will be playing for their futures over the back end of the season.

One of those whose future is hanging in the balance is five-eighth Adam Keighran.

He’s off-contract at the end of the season and hasn’t been able to help his prospects because of a knee injury picked up when the team were in quarantine in Tamworth.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Adam Keighran hasn't sorted out a deal for 2021.

The 23-year-old Keighran was the Warriors’ initial choice to play five-eighth when Shaun Johnson left the Warriors after the 2018 season.

But after a few games he lost his spot to Chanel Harris-Tavita, then Kodi Nikorima joined the club.

He’ll be a handy player for the rest of the season when he’s back playing again in a couple of weeks, but there’s nothing secured for him after that.

“I’ve had little chats with my manager here and there, but no real talks at the moment,” Keighran said.

“It’s a bit hard being injured and this whole Covid situation, with exposure and things like that.

“But I’m just hoping to get back on the field and play some good footy, get a bit more of a look in.”

Players who are unlikely to be back next season includeTaane Milne, Jackson Frei and Leivaha Pulu.

Centres Peta Hiku and Patrick Herbert are both off contract and Stuff understands the Warriors are looking for upgrades in these positions, so both players may find themselves needing to pick up contracts in Super League.

Hooker Nathaniel Roache is well liked at the club, but has played just 15 games over the last four seasons. He is due back soon, after more setbacks recently, and he’ll have to play outstanding footy, given that Wayde Egan and Karl Lawton are already signed for next season.

Lachlan Burr could also be leaving, especially considering he already appears to be on the outer and is struggling to make it from the extended interchange bench.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Warriors are interested in signing Kiwi Corey Harawira-Naera, who wants to leave the Bulldogs.

Harawira-Naera is unhappy with the lack of support he received from the Bulldogs while he and Jayden Okunbor were deregistered for inviting two schoolgirls back to the team’s hotel.

The NRL’s appeal committee this week overturned their registrations and instead Harawira-Naera was given a 10-week retrospective ban, plus at $15,000 fine.

The Dragons, Tigers and Warriors are reportedly interested in picking up the 25-year-old.

However, Stuff understands the Warriors aren’t interested in Harawira-Naera.

With Ben Murdoch-Masila joining next season and Eliesa Katoa looking like becoming one of the best players in the game, there are higher priorities in recruitment than adding another second rower of Harawira-Naera’s level to the team.