Knife Edge: Warriors ready for more struggles, but are better prepared for 2021

Cameron George has planned as much as he can for the 2021 NRL season.

New Zealand professional sport is on the knife edge, as coronavirus meddles with tournaments, sapping revenue, crowds and broadcasting rights so crucial for paying the bills.

In Britain, Prime MInister Boris Johnson has “paused” plans for a partial return of sports fans to stadiums.

UK sports say that will cause “irreparable damage” to them and the community. Might that happen here?

How long can professional sport survive in current conditions; will it need lifebuoys thrown to keep afloat; just how important is a trans-Tasman bubble?

One factor in the Warriors’ favour for next season is time to plan.

This year, the Warriors quickly went from preparing for an historic and lucrative double header with the Blues at Eden Park, to dealing with players being stuck in Australia, not knowing whether they’d be back.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit this part of the world, the Warriors were in Newcastle for their opening game of the season. As the team lost 20-0, they were oblivious to the fact that the New Zealand borders were about to close.

SUPPLIED Roger Tuivasa-Sheck insists he'll be playing for the Warriors in 2021.

While most of the players chose to remain in Australia for the game against the Raiders the following week, they then headed home to start the first of three arduous quarantine periods this year.

Of course, all sports and professional teams were impacted by the coronavirus, but for the Warriors and Phoenix there were the added complexities around playing in an Australian league.

With coronavirus hitting when it did, it meant that the Warriors weren’t able to have any regular season home games in New Zealand. No home games means no money.

It tested the management skills of Warriors CEO Cameron George like nothing else could as he juggled the needs of players and their families, the NRL, sponsors and fans.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was the only Warriors player away from his family by the end of the NRL season.

This was all done with hardly any money coming in, but plenty still going out.

“Certainly, the overheads that the business has and the fact that we were shut down immediately, with no future opportunity to generate revenue made it tough,” George said.

“All of our revenue is generated through sales, which stems from game day and other things off the back of that.

“So as soon as the competition was suspended, our business stopped completely.

“Then when the competition recommenced and it was only in Australia, it took half of our business away to another country.

“The reality is, when it hit the biggest thing for us was how do we manage our costs going forward, when we are getting no revenue?”

Getty Images The Warriors flew into Tamworth Regional Airport on a charter flight to start their four-month stint in Australia.

When the players agreed to head back to Australia for the remainder of the NRL season, they did so assuming their families would be able to follow them soon after.

However, that didn’t happen, with the Australian Border Force not giving them the same exemptions. Because of this five players decided to return home.

Reflecting on this, George feels this is the only thing he would have done differently.

“If we wanted to be in the competition, we had to go to Australia, it was that simple,” George said.

“If wanted the players to be paid, we had to go to Australia. So there weren’t many options.

“Of course, there were things along the way we could have done differently, like we would have ignored the advice we received and put the families on the one application with the players.

“But the advice was that it would jeopardise the players getting into Australia and everyone was confident in advising us that they expected a trans-Tasman bubble to be open weeks after we departed.

“That’s one decision with the benefit of hindsight that we could have done differently, but it could have jeopardised the players getting into Australia.”

The Warriors face an uncertain 2021, not knowing whether they’ll be playing in Australia or New Zealand.

But George has planned as much as he can. So there will be two preseason camps, one in Australia and the other in New Zealand.

Then on January 4 everyone on this side of the Tasman will fly to Australia and they’ll then operate inside three time blocks.

The first one goes from January 4 to May 1. The second is May 2 to August 1 and the third is August 2 until the end of the season.

If the borders were to open up on March 10 for example, the Warriors would stay in Australia until the end of that first block, regardless. It’s the same with the other blocks.

By doing this George is able to give players and fans as much certainty as he can during these uncertain times.

“We still don’t know whether we’re going to be in New Zealand or Australia,” he said.

“We still don’t have that clarity, so we’re juggling what we do and how we do it.

“That’s difficult, because we’ve got staff and players sitting in Australia, and we’re going to have to have a preseason training camp for them there, because they’re not exempt to get into this country yet.

“What happened this year, happened overnight, so you just had to get on with it and do it without much planning, just making decisions.

“For next year, there’s a lot more planning to it, but there are just as many unknowns, if not more.”