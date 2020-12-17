'Jacinda can you open up the borders please?': Warrior Ken Maumalo's facetious plea to PM over partner's job

If the New Zealand border isn't open by April, Ken Maumalo's partner faces the prospect of losing her job.

Ken Maumalo has revealed what a huge personal toll the Warriors' relocation to Australia for the start of the 2021 NRL season can have on the families of players.

Maumalo, one of the players who returned home mid-way through the 2020 season to be with family, has his hopes pinned on New Zealand’s borders being open by April or his partner Lereno will face being made redundant from her place of employment.

Speaking on the last day of pre-season training before a short break for Christmas, the Warriors' winger revealed he would go four weeks without seeing his family when he returns to Tamworth for a month of pre-season training on January 3.

Many of the New Zealand based Warriors players will take their families across the Tasman in January but Maumalo's family won't join him until the full squad moves to Terrigal on the New South Wales Central Coast in early February.

READ MORE:

* Phil Gould an early contender for NRL buy of the year by the NZ Warriors

* NRL: Bulldogs sign Origin star Josh Addo-Carr on four-year-deal from 2022

* NRL: Wendell Sailor urges Broncos to sign 'scallywag' Kiwis star Brandon Smith

* Two-point field goal for 2021 NRL season

* 'We've got your back': Penrith Panthers support Kurt Capewell after porn film revelation



His family are committed to staying until April, but he told reporters on Thursday that his partner will lose her job if she is not back by then.

Maumalo made a tongue-in-cheek request of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern but with an element of reality given his family's predicament.

"If you're listening Jacinda can you open up the borders please?"

“Fingers crossed the borders do open up, and we can come back, and she can go back to work,” Maumalo said.

Ardern announced on Monday New Zealand's borders should be open for a trans-Tasman bubble, with no mandatory 14-day managed isolation, within the first quarter of 2021 should the Covid-19 pandemic not get worse in either New Zealand or Australia.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ken Maumalo is hopeful the Warriors will be back playing home games at Mt Smart Stadium post-April 2021.

That notice of intention came before the current Covid-19 community cases emerged in Sydney which could delay the date for the trans-Tasman bubble if the cluster in Sydney's Northern Beaches can't be brought under control quickly.

The uncertainty also provides major dilemmas for players with children in schools and daycare facilities.

Maumalo would love to see the trans-Tasman travel bubble in effect for the club’s fans who went without a home game at Mt Smart Stadium for the entire 2020 season.

"Hopefully if the borders open up by then we can come home and have a home game here at Mt Smart (Stadium),” he said.