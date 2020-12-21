Warriors still plan to travel to NSW, despite Sydney coronavirus outbreak

Cameron George and Nathan Brown are still planning on being in Tamworth for preseason on January 3.

Warriors CEO Cameron George says for now the plans remain unchanged and they will head to Tamworth on January 3.

The club have planned to have their preseason camp in the city which is 400km north of Sydney.

However, a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney in recent days could cause the Warriors to change their plans.

Sydneysiders have been banned from entering other Australian states, while the city could be heading back into lockdown.

Some of the Warriors players, who were in the preseason camp in Kiama, are based in Sydney.

The next few days will determine whether the outbreak has managed to be contained, but if it’s not it’s expected that the authorities go hard and early with lockdown measures.

Jazz Tevaga of the Warriors warms up ahead of the round 16 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Newcastle Knights at Scully Park on August 29, 2020 in Tamworth, Australia.

George says he has been staying up to date with developments and as of Monday, they are continuing with their Tamworth plan, which is to reunite the players who were in the Kiama and Auckland pre-Christmas camps.

“I spoke to the NRL yesterday,” George told Stuff.

“But things are changing rapidly over there so what I’m asked today could be very different tomorrow.

“At this point in time there’s no change, but it seems to be developing rapidly and for whichever way it goes, we’ve got plans for when we understand what we’re doing and where we’re going.”

On Monday it was announced by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian that the number of cases linked to the northern beaches cluster had risen to 83.

If New South Wales goes into lockdown, some families of Warriors players may decide to remain in New Zealand, while the latest outbreak does little to hasten the setting up for a trans-Tasman bubble.

Meanwhile, George says the club won’t be able to bring in a replacement for hooker Karl Lawton, who is expected to miss most of next year with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The Warriors have filled up all of their spots on their 30-man roster for next season, with Bayley Sironen being the final signing.

So even if the Warriors identified a hooker they wanted to bring in, they wouldn’t be able to do so, unless they could move elsewhere one of the players currently on the roster.

“People are saying we could sign this player or that player, but we’ve got no spots,” George said.

“Unfortunately, this is what happens in rugby league. It happened with Bunty (Afoa) last year and Karl this year.”

Without the ability to bring anyone in, the Warriors coaches will have to look inside the squad as a back up for Wayde Egan.

Jazz Tevaga can play hooker and lock so becomes the most likely option.

Temple Kalepo is a development player training with the full-time squad and along with Taniela Otukolo is one of the promising younger options.

Paul Turner and Sean O’Sullivan will be the back up halves next season, so will likely do some training at hooker.

Kodi Nikorima would also be an option as a back up, although his halves partnership with Chanel Harris-Tavita will be key.

While Lawton was the regular starting hooker under Todd Payten last season, it was expected that Egan would be the first choice No 9 in 2021.

Warriors fans didn’t get to see the best of Egan last year as he was hampered by an injury for most of the campaign.

However, Egan was impressive over the first part of preseason and there are hopes inside the team that he’ll have a huge 2021, especially behind a bigger forward pack next year.