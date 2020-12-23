Warriors coach Nathan Brown back in Australia after successful Auckland stint

Warriors head coach Nathan Brown has headed back to Sydney after spending a couple of months in Auckland.

Warriors coach Nathan Brown says it proved to be an invaluable experience to spend the first part of preseason on Auckland.

Because of border restrictions, the Warriors players were split into two camps for the past month.

The players with strong links to Australia trained in Kiama, NSW, under the watch of assistant coaches Craig Hodges and Justin Morgan, while Brown came to Auckland after spending two weeks in quarantine, to work with the New Zealand based players.

Brown, who has headed back to Australia for Christmas, could have chosen the easier option and gone to Kiama, but told Stuff on Wednesday he was glad he came to Auckland, even with the two weeks he spent stuck in managed isolation.

“It was great for a number of reasons,” Brown said.

“One was to work and live where the team is based.

“It will take more time, but I got to learn about the different cultures, the different families and how that all works. It was great for me to see how that operates.

“A lot of the players training over there were first yearers and a lot of our more experienced players were in Australia.

“So being with the younger part of the squad was good and also the staff that were out here (in Australia), I’ve worked with before, whereas the staff in New Zealand I hadn’t worked with, so it was important for me to understand those guys and how they work, while they could understand how I work.

Matt King/Getty Images Eliesa Katoa had an outstanding first year for the Warriors and Nathan Brown is looking for him to continue improving.

“For the day to day running of the football club, whether it be the ladies in the office, Laurie the kit man, that’s how a club works, it’s not just a group of players, it’s also the people in the front office. Being able to build relationships is really important.”

Having the Warriors squad split in two isn’t ideal and the whole team won’t be able to bond together until they all arrive in Tamworth on January 3.

Over the pre-Christmas camps Brown and the other coaches tried to keep things similar, although because of the different personnel, there were some differences.

“We had a programme in place that was quite similar,” Brown said.

“Although in the squad I was with we had a lot of first-year trainers and most of the younger blokes.

“If you look at the squad that was in Kiama, it was people like Jack Murchie, Josh Curran, Wayde Egan, they were the younger part of that squad, apart from a couple of train and trials.

“Their training history is quite strong, they’ve done a lot of preseason training before, whether it’s been with the Warriors or their previous clubs.

“So they have got good experience at working hard in the preseason.

“While it was similar, things had to change, because younger players need time to adapt.

“We won’t know how it’s all worked until we come together, but watching those guys train and seeing where they’re at and seeing the young guys here improve, we feel we’ve achieved what we set out to achieve.”

Having got to know some Warriors players now, Brown remains confident about what lies ahead next season. He believes there’s enough talent in the squad, but he’s looking for those who came through in 2020, like Eliesa Katoa, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Adam Pompey and Chanel Harris-Tavita to kick on in 2021.

“I’m very optimistic after watching the development of some of the guys last year and with the good, hardened experienced players who are coming into the sweet spot of their careers,” he said.

“For me, understanding some of the younger players, who are talented and have a good career ahead of them, they need to keep making the right sacrifices and put the right effort in.

“You’ve got to work hard, but there are young players we haven’t seen yet for the Warriors, who are in the core group of players we’ll see play in the next 18 months.

“The next key is going to be the new recruits moulding in with the rest of the squad and the squad coming together.

“So at the moment it’s hard for me to say where the squad’s at 100 per cent, because I’ve only been operating with one part of the squad and in that part there has been lot more inexperienced players.”