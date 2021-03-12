Tohu Harris re-signs with Warriors until end of 2024 season

Re-signing Tohu Harris was the Warriors’ top priority going into the new season.

On the eve of the Warriors’s first game of the new NRL season, fans have been given the best news possible, with Tohu Harris committing his future at the club until the end of 2024.

Harris, 29, told Stuff earlier this week that he had been enjoying his time at the club and he informed his team-mates before Friday’s captain’s run in preparation the Titans game, that he had put pen to paper on a new deal.

“Retaining Tohu is hugely important for the team and for the club as a whole,” Warriors CEO Cameron George said.

“He’s our current player of the year and he’s a vital cog in our squad. This is a great boost for our club having an established squad leader committing to three more years at the Vodafone Warriors.”

READ MORE:

* Kiwis international Jahrome Hughes to make call on potential Warriors switch

* Warriors likely to go to the market to replace Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in 2022

* Warriors squad almost complete for next season, just a few spots left to fill

* NRL: Warriors' Tohu Harris opens up on family heartbreak of being in Tamworth



With Roger Tuivasa-Sheck switching to rugby at the end of this season, it freed up some space in the salary cap to upgrade Harris’s contract, while he can expect to have even more of a leadership role next year, likely to be the next captain.

For Harris, who initially signed on a four-year deal from the Storm, this is likely to be the last really big contract of his career. It gives him stability, while also endorses the current path the club are going down.

Jason O'Brien/Photosport Nathan Brown is delighted that Tohu Harris has decided to remain with the Warriors.

“I love what is happening here the moment,” Harris said.

“The staff and the players are gelling and it’s been a really enjoyable off season. Now I can’t wait for kick off tomorrow.

“We have some exciting kids coming through the system and I see a great future here in the coming years.

“The other leaders and I need to maintain the standards set so we can become a consistent top team in the NRL.”

New head coach Nathan Brown is delighted Harris is staying as it means he keeps hold of one of the most consistent players in the NRL.

“Having watched Tohu over the years I couldn’t wait to coach him,” Brown said.

“He is an elite player, one of the NRL’s top shelf forwards, with a work ethic and skill set second to none.

“Tohu has also been a great contributor helping the young players and providing invaluable experience to them in the early years of their careers.”

It was always the club’s top priority to re-sign Harris, but with him now sorted attention will likely turn to five-eighth Kodi Nikorima, who has an option in his favour for 2022.

Other current players off contract for next season are Bunty Afoa, Tom Ale, Josh Curran, Jackson Frei, Peta Hiku, Karl Lawton, Sean O’Sullivan, Hayze Perham, Adam Pompey, Jazz Tevaga and Paul Turner.

AT A GLANCE

TOHU HARRIS

Born: January 7, 1992

Birthplace: Hastings, NZ

Junior Club: Tamatea Sports Club

Position: Second Row/Lock/Prop

Height: 195cm

Weight: 112kg

Previous Clubs: Melbourne Storm (2013-17)

First Grade Debut: Melbourne Storm v St George Illawarra Dragons, AAMI Park, 10/03/2013 (Rd 1)

Club FG Debut: v South Sydney Rabbitohs, Optus Stadium, 10/03/2018 (Rd 1)

Warriors No: 224

NRL Appearances: 167