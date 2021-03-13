Expert picks: Will the Warriors return to the NRL finals in 2021?

Warriors forward Tohu Harris on adjusting to the NRL's new rules.

Don't look now, Warriors fans, but the Kiwi club is looking good to return to the finals in 2021.

At least that's the view of several Kiwi league identities Stuff canvassed ahead of the start of the new NRL season.

Jason O'Brien/Photosport The Warriors kick-off their 2021 season against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday.

Kiwi coaching great Graham Lowe, former Warriors skipper Monty Betham, ex-club coaches Frank Endacott and Tony Kemp, as well as Sky TV commentators Stephen McIvor and Glen Larmer, have shared their NRL top-eight predictions where the usual suspects, the likes of the Storm, Roosters and Rabbitohs, figure prominently.

And they all have the Warriors reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

It won’t be easy for the Nathan Brown-coached squad, who will be based in Australia until at least June 21 and face the prospect of spending another full season across the Tasman.

But the majority of our panel believe the club has made enough right moves to sneak into the bottom half of the eight, while Lowe went a step further by predicting a top-four finish.

The Warriors open their campaign against the Gold Coast Titans at 5pm (NZ time) on Saturday at Central Coast Stadium.

NRL top-eight predictions

Monty Betham – former Warriors captain and Kiwis international

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Former captain Monty Betham played more than 100 games for the Warriors.

1 Storm

2 Rabbitohs

3 Roosters

4 Raiders

5 Panthers

6 Eels

7 Warriors

8 Titans

Graham Lowe – former Kiwis and Queensland coach

Peter Meecham Former Kiwis coach Graham Lowe.

1 Rabbitohs

2 Raiders

3 Warriors

4 Broncos

5 Storm

6 Manly

7 Roosters

8 Panthers

Tony Kemp – former Kiwis international and Warriors coach

Andy Jackson/Stuff Tony Kemp represented the Kiwis on 25 occasions.

1 Storm

2 Panthers

3 Rabbitohs

4 Raiders

5 Roosters

6 Sharks

7 Sea Eagles

8 Warriors

Frank Endacott – former Kiwis and Warriors coach

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Frank Endacott coached the Warriors between 1997-1998.

1 Panthers

2 Roosters

3 Storm

4 Rabbitohs

5 Eels

6 Raiders

7 Warriors

8 Titans

Glen Larmer – Sky TV Warriors commentator

1 Rabbitohs

2 Storm

3 Panthers

4 Roosters

5 Raiders

6 Eels

7 Warriors

8 Titans

Stephen McIvor – Sky TV presenter

1 Roosters

2 Rabbitohs

3 Panthers

4 Eels

5 Storm

6 Warriors

7 Eagles

8 Titans

Marvin France – Stuff league reporter

1 Storm

2 Rabbitohs

3 Panthers

4 Roosters

5 Raiders

6 Eels

7 Warriors

8 Titans

David Long – Stuff league reporter

1 Panthers

2 Roosters

3 Storm

4 Rabbitohs

5 Warriors

6 Raiders

7 Eels

8 Cowboys