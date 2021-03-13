Expert picks: Will the Warriors return to the NRL finals in 2021?
Don't look now, Warriors fans, but the Kiwi club is looking good to return to the finals in 2021.
At least that's the view of several Kiwi league identities Stuff canvassed ahead of the start of the new NRL season.
Kiwi coaching great Graham Lowe, former Warriors skipper Monty Betham, ex-club coaches Frank Endacott and Tony Kemp, as well as Sky TV commentators Stephen McIvor and Glen Larmer, have shared their NRL top-eight predictions where the usual suspects, the likes of the Storm, Roosters and Rabbitohs, figure prominently.
And they all have the Warriors reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
It won’t be easy for the Nathan Brown-coached squad, who will be based in Australia until at least June 21 and face the prospect of spending another full season across the Tasman.
But the majority of our panel believe the club has made enough right moves to sneak into the bottom half of the eight, while Lowe went a step further by predicting a top-four finish.
The Warriors open their campaign against the Gold Coast Titans at 5pm (NZ time) on Saturday at Central Coast Stadium.
NRL top-eight predictions
Monty Betham – former Warriors captain and Kiwis international
1 Storm
2 Rabbitohs
3 Roosters
4 Raiders
5 Panthers
6 Eels
7 Warriors
8 Titans
Graham Lowe – former Kiwis and Queensland coach
1 Rabbitohs
2 Raiders
3 Warriors
4 Broncos
5 Storm
6 Manly
7 Roosters
8 Panthers
Tony Kemp – former Kiwis international and Warriors coach
1 Storm
2 Panthers
3 Rabbitohs
4 Raiders
5 Roosters
6 Sharks
7 Sea Eagles
8 Warriors
Frank Endacott – former Kiwis and Warriors coach
1 Panthers
2 Roosters
3 Storm
4 Rabbitohs
5 Eels
6 Raiders
7 Warriors
8 Titans
Glen Larmer – Sky TV Warriors commentator
1 Rabbitohs
2 Storm
3 Panthers
4 Roosters
5 Raiders
6 Eels
7 Warriors
8 Titans
Stephen McIvor – Sky TV presenter
1 Roosters
2 Rabbitohs
3 Panthers
4 Eels
5 Storm
6 Warriors
7 Eagles
8 Titans
Marvin France – Stuff league reporter
1 Storm
2 Rabbitohs
3 Panthers
4 Roosters
5 Raiders
6 Eels
7 Warriors
8 Titans
David Long – Stuff league reporter
1 Panthers
2 Roosters
3 Storm
4 Rabbitohs
5 Warriors
6 Raiders
7 Eels
8 Cowboys
