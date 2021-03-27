Warriors come back from 21 points behind to defeat Raiders in NRL thriller

If Nathan Brown was unsure about how much of a rollercoaster ride it is to coach the Warriors, he’ll be acutely aware of that now after a breathtaking 34-31 win over the Raiders on Saturday.

The Warriors were clearly outclassed in the first half as the Raiders went into the break up 25-6, but they were able to advantage of Ricky Stuart’s team playing nearly all the game with only one player in the interchange bench.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images The Warriors celebrate an incredible comeback win against a beaten up Raiders team.

Not only that, but Curtis Scott battled on with a suspected broken rib and Jarrod Croker had to have a dislocated finger popped back in.

This was always going to be a tough game for the Warriors, as the Raiders are clearly one of the best teams in the NRL, but they showed tremendous fight to keep going, with Adam Pompey scoring the winning try two minutes from time.

It looked like they had left themselves with too big a hill to climb in the second half, it turned out to the biggest ever comeback in the history of the club, being down by 21 points early in the second half.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Wayde Egan looks on as Ryan Sutton grounds the ball for one of the Raiders' tries against the Warriors.

The Warriors began the game well and in his 100th NRL game, Addin Fonua-Blake crashed over in the fifth minute with relative ease for the opening try.

The Raiders lost their Kiwis lock Joseph Tapine soon after, with an ankle ligament injury.

Ryan James and Sebastian Kris then both clashed heads when tackling Sean O’Sullivan. They both left the field for HIAs which they didn’t pass, so after 13 minutes the Raiders were down to 14 players.

But in the 16th minute last year’s Dally M winner Jack Wighton easily shoved away Kodi Nikorima for the Raiders’ opening try.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Bunty Afoa got to start for the Warriors against the Raiders and was replaced by Leeson Ah Mau after 20 minutes.

Raiders prop Ryan Sutton put the Raiders in front six minutes later, managing to power through Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and avoid having the ball stripped from him.

Towards the end of the half the Raiders continued to be ruthless and Sia Soliola and George Williams scored two more tries for their team, while Williams kicked a field goal just before the hooter.

It should have been a half where the Warriors only had to stay in contention with the Raiders and wait for them to tire in the second half, but it looked as if they had dug themselves a hole too deep.

Brown must have got stuck into the players in his half-time chat as they looked fired up at the start of the second period, with Kodi Nikorima making a great run, cutting across the defence for a try.

But Peta Hiku got badly caught out of position soon after as the Raiders attacked down the left after space opened up. The ball was booted in goal and Elliott Whitehead won the race to ground the ball.

With defences exhausted, it was no surprise there were plenty more tries to come, the next coming from Bayley Sironen in the 52nd minute, benefiting from a big run from Ben Murdoch-Masila.

The big man got a try himself with 15 minutes to go, taking a forward looking pass from Nikorima, which Ricky Stuart wasn’t impressed with and making his feelings known to Henry Perenara.

The comeback continued with Tuivasa-Sheck picking up a wonderful offload from Tohu Harris for the Warriors fifth try.

So with nine minutes to go, the Raiders were up by only three points. They left it late, but with two minutes to go Pompey scored the try to put the Warriors in front.

The Raiders had one more attack and Rapana dived into the corner by the flag, but the call from the bunker was that Tuivasa-Sheck pushed him out before he grounded the ball.

That was it, game over, what a thriller.

AT A GLANCE

Raiders 31 (Jack Wighton, Ryan Sutton, Sia Soliola, George Williams, Elliott Whitehead tries; Jarrod Croker 5 goals, George Williams field goal). Warriors 34 (Addin Fonua-Blake, Kodi Nikorima, Bayley Sironen, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Adam Pompey tries; Kodi Nikorima 5 goals). HT: 25-6