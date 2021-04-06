Young gun Reece Walsh to join Warriors soon as Broncos agree to early release

Reece Walsh has left the Broncos camp, in preparation for linking up with the Warriors.

Reece Walsh could be a Warriors player in time for Friday night’s game against the Manly Sea Eagles.

The fullback, who the club have acquired to be the longterm replacement for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, had signed to join the Warriors from next season, on a three-year deal.

But once the contract was done, the 18-year-old Walsh asked if he could get out of the last year of his deal with the Broncos early and after a few weeks of negotiations, it appears that the Broncos have agreed to let him go.

Walsh left the Broncos camp over the weekend, to return to his family home and there is still paperwork to be completed.

The Warriors are waiting to find out when he’ll join up with his new team in Terrigal, which could be confirmed over the next few days.

Walsh was on a development contract with the Broncos, so wouldn’t be able to play for them until later in the season. However, at the Warriors he’ll become one of the 30 players in their NRL squad so will be available to play immediately.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will work with Reece Walsh when the teenager joins the Warriors.

While there is no immediate rush for him to make his NRL debut, the Warriors want Walsh to spend as much time as possible with Tuivasa-Sheck, learning all he can, before the former Dally M winner links up with the Blues.

Tuivasa-Sheck played a key role in luring Walsh to the Warriors, where he’ll be on $1.2 million over the length of his contract.

Walsh and Tuivasa-Sheck had a coffee together recently on the Central Coast, with the Warriors captain explaining why it would be a good move for Walsh.

“Because it’s heading in a really good direction, especially with the people that have come on board, players and staff wise,” Tuivasa-Sheck said a couple of weeks ago.

“I think he’s going to do really well here, especially with the pack we have now.

“He’s going to love that front foot ball off the pack and he’s young, he’s got some young players around him, he’s got young halves that he can grow with in this club and there are a group of players here who are in their mid 20s and under who can grow with him.”

There have been suggestions that the Broncos want Paul Turner in return for releasing Walsh early.

While this might be what happens, this hasn’t been agreed yet.

Unfortunately for the Warriors though Walsh can’t play prop, as the club are in dire need of players for that position now.

Addin Fonua-Blake picked up a knee injury in the 32-12 loss to the Roosters on Sunday, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown has one more game to serve in his three-match ban for a crusher tackle.

Stuff understands Bunty Afoa has decided to take the early guilty plea for his shoulder charge on Sam Walker on Sunday. By doing so, he’ll accept a one-game ban, rather than fighting it and risk being out for two weeks.

Meanwhile, the NRL have adjusted the new 18th player rule, which comes into play from this weekend.

As well as the 18th man being able to be involved in a game if three players have failed HIA tests, he can also be brought on if a player suffers a match ending injury caused by foul play – and the perpetrator is sin binned or sent off.

“Player wellbeing is a priority for the Commission and this additional safety net ensures players continue to be protected,’’ ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys said.

“Our clubs are outstanding in the way they detect and monitor head injuries and the activation of an 18th player in rare cases of three failed HIAs during a game will ensure continued strict compliance throughout a match.

“We’ve also approved an 18th player to be activated when a player suffers a match ending injury because of foul play where the perpetrator is sin binned or sent off.

“Why should a team be disadvantaged by an act of serious foul play? This was a strong message from all clubs and fans and the Commission has listened to that feedback.”