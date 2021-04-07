Warriors suffer heavy injury blow with Addin Fonua-Blake out for an 'extended period'

The best-case scenario is for Addin Fonua-Blake to return to the Warriors’ lineup in six weeks but there are fears the blockbusting prop's knee injury could be much worse.

Fonua-Blake, the Warriors' marquee off-season signing, lasted 14 minutes of Sunday's 32-12 loss to the Roosters and was subsequently ruled out of Friday night's clash against his former club, Manly.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Addin Fonua-Blake, right, is facing an extended period on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

The Warriors have consulted at least two specialists to learn the full extent of the damage but Warriors coach Nathan Brown said Fonua-Blake had a “couple of problems” with his knee and was facing an “extended period” on the sideline.

“You are certainly not going to see him anytime soon, that’s for sure,” Brown said.

READ MORE:

* Nathan Brown wants 'killer mode' from Warriors forwards despite injuries to Addin Fonua-Blake and Bayley Sironen

* Nathan Brown identifies to the two areas where Roosters were better than Warriors

* Warriors lose to Roosters as bad habits return and attack falls flat



“It is at least a six to eight-week injury with what we know … but there are a couple of different bits of damage in there. Until we get a 100 per cent report from a couple of different specialists, we would only be guessing but it is certainly not a short-term injury.”

Fonua-Blake was a revelation up front in the Warriors' first three games and his absence will be deeply felt across the team.

The situation has been compounded this week by the suspensions of fellow front-rowers Bunty Afoa and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, while back-rower Bayley Sironen has joined the club’s growing casualty ward.

Regular lock Tohu Harris has been forced to start at prop but it is testament to the Warriors' depth that they have been able to name him and fellow Kiwis international Leeson Ah Mau in the front-row. New recruit Kane Evans is also set to make his club debut off the bench after getting some much-needed game time with Newcastle's NSW Cup team last week.

But Brown is not expecting any one player to fill the sizeable void left by Fonua-Blake, one of the best props in the competition.

“Basically, the only way for us to replace Addin is collectively as a group of forwards,” the coach said. “They all just pick up a little bit of slack, that is the key to it.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Former Eels prop Kane Evans is set to play his first game for the Warriors on Friday.

“Not any one player is going to come in and do what Addin does … It is more about a collective group of forwards doing a good job while Addin is out, so that when he does come back the club is in a decent position.”

Despite the high number of absences – the Warriors are also missing halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita and first-choice centres Euan Aitken and Peta Hiku – they will still start as favourites against a Manly side rooted at the bottom of the table.

The Sea Eagles suffered heavy defeats in all four opening games, while star fullback Tom Trbojevic's return from a hamstring injury is at least another week away.

Brown felt Manly's problems were magnified by an extremely hard draw and, after watching his side get exposed by the speed of the game against the Roosters, warned they could ill-afford to look past this week's opponents.

“I wouldn’t look too much into where they are on the ladder,” Brown said. “They have played some very, very good teams and for us, we have got to sort out our own backyard and focus on what we need to do to give ourselves a good chance.”