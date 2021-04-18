Warriors prop Bunty Afoa to be offered new contract despite being on outer in 2020

Bunty Afoa's form this year, will be rewarded with a new contract offer by the Warriors.

Bunty Afoa, who’ll play against the Dragons on Sunday, will be offered a new contract by the Warriors in the next couple of weeks, on the back of a superb start to the new season.

It’s a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the 24-year-old who was told last year that he was free to join another club.

That’s code for being told you’re not part of the team’s future and English Super League club St Helens were interested in picking him up.

However, Afoa, who is out of contract at the end of the year, decided to turn down St Helens and fight for his future at the Warriors.

Usually when a player decides to stay after being told they’re free to go, they’ll spend the rest of their time at that club rotting in reserve-grade footy.

But Afoa instantly impressed new coach Nathan Brown, as well as recruitment and retention manager Peter O’Sullivan.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Leeson Ah Mau is off contract at the Warriors at the end of the season.

Other players off contract at the end of the season are Leeson Ah Mau, Tom Ale, Josh Curran, Jackson Frei, Peta Hiku, Sean O’Sullivan, Hayze Perham, Adam Pompey, Jazz Tevaga and Paul Turner.

Decisions on these players will be made over the course of the season, but Stuff can reveal that Afoa is top of the list of players the club want to re-sign.

There’s no guarantee that Afoa will sign the contract as his early season form has sparked the interest of other NRL clubs. However, Afoa has enjoyed his time at the Warriors and doesn’t have a chip on his shoulder about being told last year he didn’t have a future at the club.

However, Afoa has revealed that being told to look elsewhere, when at the time he was recovering from an ACL injury that ruled him out for the entire season, was tough to swallow.

“I was a bit down in all honesty,” Afoa said.

“I was going through my injury, I didn’t even have that in the back of my head about the club releasing me.

“Finding that out, it put a lot of pressure on me. I got a lot of messages from the boys, saying work hard and try to earn that spot again.

“That gave me the motivation to push and I just believed in myself that I could push through.”

Afoa recovered from his injury last year well away from the rest of the team. Usually an injured player will see his team-mates around the gym or physios room.

But Afoa, along with Ah Mau, did their recoveries at Mt Smart Stadium, while the rest of the team spent the season in Australia.

“Watching the games was the toughest moment for me,” he said.

“Week in and week out I was watching the boys putting their bodies on the line and that’s what I love doing every week.

“I know how hard they worked over the off-season and the eight weeks of preseason and I got injured leading up to round one.

“I was gutted, I’d put a lot of hard work in and it was going to be a big season.

“But it’s part of the game, part of the journey in sports. But I missed that feeling of running out, hearing the crowd and having my brothers beside me.”

It wasn’t easy for Afoa to deal with feeling like he did, but he said he got through that time with the help of those who are close to him.

“I’ve got a great support system, with my family, friends and partner,” he said.

“So I was lucky that I had a strong base beside me. They’ve supported me through my whole career and they supported me 100 per cent on whatever decision I make, which was either to stay or go.

“When I told them I was going to stay, they were a bit shocked by it, but I told them I was going to back myself all of the way and they were happy with that.”