Injury ravaged Warriors suffer another Anzac Day defeat to Storm

Despite a Ken Maumalo hat-trick, the understrength Warriors have copped a 42-20 loss from the Storm in Melbourne as they continue to search for their first Anzac Day win since 2014.

The Warriors have been on the end of some heavy defeats from the Storm over the years and this was right up there with them, although to be fair there were some mitigating circumstances in this loss that dropped them down to ninth on the ladder.

Already ravaged by injuries, the Warriors lost Tohu Harris (concussion) and David Fusitu’a (hamstring) from the team named in the week.

That meant Rocco Berry, son of former All Black Marty Berry, would make his NRL debut at centre, Jazz Tevaga started at lock and Tom Ale was promoted to the interchange bench.

There was also the significant selection decision to put Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on the wing, for the first time in an NRL game since 2014, and also give an NRL debut to new signing Reece Walsh, playing at fullback.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images George Jennings scored against his old club to give the Storm the early lead in Melbourne, but then left the game after failing a HIA.

But the changes didn’t stop there, with Bayley Sironen playing at halfback, in place of Sean O’Sullivan and Jack Murchie was moved from centre into the second row.

Some changes were forced, but some seemed like Warriors coach Nathan Brown rolling the dice and hoping it would pay off. It didn’t.

Walsh showed he’s someone with class and had some wonderful touches, but he had a shaky start, getting caught out with a bomb that landed just in front of him and bounced towards the Warriors’ line, although nothing come of it.

But the Storm did strike early, with former Warrior George Jennings scoring after Jahrome Hughes broke through the defence then kicked wide to his winger.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images The Warriors got to celebrate Ken Maumalo's three tries, but there wasn't much else to celebrate against the Storm.

But in the seventh minute Ken Maumalo was in for the Warriors, catching a cut-out pass from Josh Curran and touching down in the corner.

In the 12th minute the Warriors were on the bad end of a decision from the bunker when Curran was sent to the bin for a hit on Jennings. Jennings collided when Curran after going for a high ball and although he came off worse, there didn’t appear to be anything illegal in what the second rower did.

Going up against the Storm with a full compliment is a challenge in itself, but to do it a man down is an extremely tough proposition.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Reece Walsh showed a few nice touches in his NRL debut for the Warriors.

However, the Warriors showed great resolve over the next 10 minutes, although they did concede a try to Felise Kaufusi when the Storm were given a set restart close to the Warriors’ line.

Tuivasa-Sheck juggled and lost the ball 5m from the Warriors line a few minutes later and this led to a try to Nicho Hynes. No doubt the skipper would have been livid with himself for making a costly mistake.

But it continued to get ugly, with Hughes breaking through the Warriors' defence by the halfway line as Kodi Nikorima got caught out.

The halfback, who shunned an offer to join the Warriors next season, then passed to Reimis Smith for the try and he had his second four-pointer eight minutes before the break

The Warriors scored first in the second half, with Ben Murdoch-Masila taking a pass from Wayde Egan at dummy half and crashing over.

But Justin Olam scored the next try for the Storm in the 51st minute and after that Josh Addo-Carr bagged a brace as the scoreline blew out.

But before the final whistle, Walsh made a superb pass to Maumalo for his second try of the night and he brought up his first NRL hat-trick a few minutes later.

Storm 42 (George Jennings, Felise Kaufusi, Nicho Hynes, 2 Reimis Smith, Justin Olam, 2 Josh Addo-Carr tries; Cameron Munster 5 goals). Warriors 20 (3 Ken Maumalo, Ben Murdoch-Masila tries; Kodi Nikorima goal). HT: 26-4