Reece Walsh to stay at fullback for Warriors as Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's role changes

Warriors coach Nathan Brown suggested Reece Walsh is set to stay in the fullback jersey for the club, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck splitting his time at five-eighth and wing.

Although Walsh and the rest of the team knew beforehand, Brown dropped a bombshell an hour before kickoff in the 42-20 loss to the Storm on Sunday night that the 18-year-old would be playing at fullback against the reigning Premiers.

Walsh, who has joined the Warriors from the Broncos less than two weeks ago, showed why he’s rated so highly, setting up three of his team’s tries and kudos needs to go to the club’s recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan for signing him.

With Walsh at fullback, Tuivasa-Sheck was named to start on the wing, but only played there on defence, coming in to have a five-eighth role on attack.

Speaking after the game, Brown hinted that he might continue selecting the team like this, as he tries to get Walsh as much game time as possible.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Reece Walsh showed a few nice touches in his NRL debut for the Warriors.

“Have we got it perfect at the moment? Probably not, but we’ve got to work out a way to get our best players playing and initially, that looks like to us that it’s not a bad way,” Brown said.

“Where Reece is at physically will play a part, but when you look at the second half of the game and when we got some defensive things right and started to use the ball a bit, we’ve certainly got the makings of a football team in there.

“Not making any excuses, but we had a lot of good players not playing today and we played one of the teams that’s going to be there at the end of the year.

“A lot of sides would bring their best 17 here and go away losers. Melbourne will win 10 or 11 home games this year if they stay fit.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Reece Walsh was greeted by people in the crowd after his impressive debut for the Warriors.

“So I thought it was a good time to play some of our young kids. Our left edge struggled a bit in the first half and Kodi (Nikorima) is probably the only experienced player out there and he probably needed to do a little better and Rocco Berry has only played five or six rugby league games in his life.

“But it was a great experience for him and they should learn a lot from it.”

Tuivasa-Sheck is clearly one of the best fullbacks in the world, but Brown explained how he was used against the Storm, playing a role he hopes that will still allow his talents to shine.

“Roger might have defended on the wing, but played like a five-eighth, like a first or second receiver on the right side of the field,” Brown said.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images The Storm's Jahrome Hughes was awarded the Spirit of ANZAC medal after helping his team defeat the Warriors.

“He did the kick returns, which he does so well, so he played a similar style of footy to what he’s been playing anyway.

“Then we saw Roger in the second half have a lot of good, quality touches of the ball, where he created some half breaks and line breaks himself.

“We could see Reece’s talent there today, he’s obviously a very talented kid and he’s got speed.

“Look at the better sides, they have blokes in key positions who are quick. It’s a quicker person’s game.

“He’s got a lot of work to do on his game obviously and he’s only young.

“But any player who has three try assists against the Melbourne Storm is good, let alone on debut when you’re 18.”

Walsh certainly did enough for Warriors fans to be optimistic about what he can bring to the club. Conversely, Broncos fans should be furious about how the club have let him slip away.

“He’s a good, young kid and he’s been well raised by his mum and dad,” Brown said.

“He’s got a bit of confidence about him, but he’s a respectful kid.

“It’s quite obvious that he’s got a lot of talent. He’s got a long way to go in his game, but it’s quite clear he’s a player we’ll all probably see a fair bit of.”