Covid-19: Warriors cancel Auckland home game, shift to Gold Coast for remainder of the season

Warriors fans won't get the chance to farewell Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at Mount Smart Stadium and players are facing the prospect of being forced away from their families, again.

Chief executive Cameron George has confirmed the home game against the Bulldogs, scheduled for August 15, won't be played in New Zealand due to the logistical challenges after the Covid-19 spike in Sydney that will see 12 teams relocate to Queensland.

The Warriors will also be based on the Gold Coast for the remainder of the season, as the NRL moves 12 clubs north to ensure the competition continues.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will not get a Warriors farewell in New Zealand.

Although it's not 100 per cent confirmed, it's likely the players will be without their families for a minimum of 14 days.

READ MORE:

* Operation relocation: How the NRL plans to keep the season alive in Queensland

* 'I'm lost': Warriors coach Nathan Brown left baffled by referee inconsistency after Sharks defeat

* NRL competition to move to south-east Queensland for at least a month

* Warriors' season all-but over after falling to fifth-straight loss against Cronulla Sharks

* Warriors caught up in Covid-19 scare ahead of Cronulla Sharks game



The NRL will relocate the nine Sydney clubs plus the Warriors, Newcastle Knights and Canberra Raiders into Queensland on Wednesday for a minimum of a month but George said to offer players and their families certainty, the Warriors will make the move permanent for the rest of the season.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Addin Fonua-Blake, Sean O'Sullivan and Matthew Lodge look dejected following Sunday's loss to the Sharks.

Relocated teams will remain part of a strict bubble for 14 days on arrival in Queensland but the next steps remain fluid depending on the Covid-19 situation in Australia.

Families of players who are relocating should be able to travel over the border later this week but will have to isolate away from the teams for at least the first 14 days. The playing squad staff travel north on Wednesday.

“Again, this is all subject to Government approvals and everything heading in the right direction ... then they will obviously reconnect with the [playing] group,” George said.

The relocation and challenges around it provide another bitter sacrifice for the club at a tough time when they have now lost five games on the trot with the chances of playing finals football all but gone.

But the sudden move has even greater complexities for some players.

David Neilson Warriors chief executive Cameron George is gutted the home game against the Bulldogs won't happen.

George has revealed two players, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Kodi Nikorima, have children on the way and other players have partners or wives who have jobs in New South Wales.

He expects that pair to travel with the squad on Wednesday but at a club meeting on Monday, he urged any players who held concerns over the future to meet with him privately.

For young Warriors sensation Reece Walsh, the 14-day isolation period means he will need to leave his partner and newborn baby for a minimum of two weeks.

Many players have children in schools or daycare at their current base in Terrigal on the NSW central coast.

"At this point, the challenges are getting home at the end of the year too, so there's a lot of concerning balls in the air as we speak," George said.

When asked whether some players may decide to return to New Zealand before the end of the season, George said he was confident the group “are really solid” but like most things in the current NRL landscape, everything is subject to change because of the Covid-19 spike in Australia.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and his wife are expecting a baby in the coming weeks.

"It's a difficult time so different players and individuals are going to handle it in their own little way, we've just got to make sure we've got the support around the team and the staff," he said.

"I've told them that if anyone wants to come and have a chat to me on the quiet and talk about their circumstances I'm more than happy to listen because as a club we understand that very much.”

Warriors players were given the relocation news under the most dramatic of circumstances, following a Covid-19 scare earlier on Sunday, that left the team stranded on the team bus for 30 minutes.

George was on a zoom call with the NRL for the final 10 minutes of the Warriors 20-12 loss to the Sharks on Sunday.

When the players trudged into the dressing room, George broke the news that they would be relocating on Wednesday.

"They all came into the dressing room head down and post-my discussion with them their heads were further down, the poor buggers.

"It was a bit of a tough day yesterday, we had a Covid scare when we got to the ground, we didn't perform our best on the field and didn't get the result we were after and then the players got hit between the eyes with that," George said.

He spoke with the players again on Monday and said that meeting was much more positive after they had slept on the dramatic arrangements.

"Everyone is going back into their unit now to start packing and start reorganising their life because we're now on the move for about the fourth time or fifth time in the space of 18 months."

Tuivasa-Sheck will leave the Warriors at the end of the season to take a rugby contract with New Zealand Rugby.

With the Bulldogs game not at Mount Smart, it will be more than two full years since an NRL game has been played in Auckland.

"It's really disheartening," George said.

"But under the circumstances, we really had nothing more we could do."

David Neilson/Photosport Jamayne Taunoa-Brown will be on loan to the Dragons for three weeks.

Meanwhile, Warriors prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown has been loaned to St George Illawarra for three weeks.

Taunoa-Brown, who has been demoted to feeder club Redcliffe Dolphins in the Queensland Cup in recent times, will help the Dragons through the period where they need to serve multiple one-game suspensions, staggered over three games, due to the party at Paul Vaughan's that defied Sydney's Covid-19 lockdown and NRL protocols.

Vaughan was sacked as a result.

George said the short-term loan was beneficial for both clubs.

"With the latest Covid-19 outbreak we have an issue now where we’re not able to have our players appearing for Redcliffe in the Intrust Super Cup.

"Through this arrangement with St George Illawarra we’re able to ensure Jamayne will be playing football over the next three weeks to keep him match fit," George said.