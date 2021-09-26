Warriors' star NRL rookie Reece Walsh arrested in Queensland nightclub incident

Reece Walsh, the NRL's rookie of the year in his first season with the Warriors, has reportedly been arrested in Queensland.

The Warriors have confirmed teenage star Reece Walsh was arrested by Queensland police early on Sunday after an alleged incident in a Gold Coast nightclub.

Vision of his arrest overnight on Saturday made its way on to social media.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George confirmed in a statement on Sunday that Walsh had been arrested.

He said he had met Walsh on Sunday morning and had informed the NRL Integrity Unit.

George said while the matter is under investigation the club would “not be making further comment until a later stage’’.

In a statement to Australia’s Courier Mail, Queensland Police confirmed a “move on direction’’ had been issued to a 19-year-old male in Surfers Paradise.

“He was then observed in the area 45 minutes later and arrested before being taken to Surfers Paradise Police Station.’’

Walsh, 19, is a candidate to win the Dally M NRL rookie of the year award on Monday night after a superb debut season with the Warriors after transferring from the Brisbane Broncos.

He won the Rugby League Players Association rookie of the year prize last week.

Walsh scored nine tries and kicked 21 goals in 16 NRL appearances for the Warriors in 2021.