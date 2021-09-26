Warriors NRL rookie of the year Reece Walsh admits cocaine possession after Gold Coast arrest

Reece Walsh of the Warriors runs during the round 17 NRL match against Cronulla Sharks.

NRL rookie of the year Reece Walsh broke down as he admitted to possession of cocaine after his arrest on the Gold Coast early on Sunday.

The teenage Warriors star fronted a Zoom conference alongside Warriors chief executive Cameron George and his manager, Nash Dawson, on Sunday as he tearfully owned up to why police led him away from a Surfers Paradise club around 1am (local time).

Walsh was charged with one count of possession of prohibited substance and will appear in court next month.

"I was told by some officers last night to move on. I didn’t move on and that led to me getting arrested and taken back to the police station," Walsh said.

"Once I got back to the police station I was searched and I was in possession of a small bag of cocaine, which I had some of during the night.

"No one else is involved in this. It’s solely on me and I put my hand up. I should never have done it. It’s a mistake that I’ve made, I’m aware of that and I’m really remorseful."

The 19-year-old fullback, who did not take questions, went on to apologise to the Warriors, their fans and sponsors before his emotions got the better of him.

George said Walsh would enter drug and alcohol counselling but was adamant the incident was a one-off.

“It’s a stupid decision made by an inexperienced person,” George said.

“We’re confident through our discussions with Reece he doesn’t have a problem. Obviously, the kid made a huge mistake and one of the most positive things we can do is put support around him and allow him access to the proper counselling to ensure he becomes further aware of what’s critical in his career and his life.

"Reece wanted to put his hand up and own the situation. We as a club support that approach," George added.

Footage of Walsh being arrested was posted on social media, which George was alerted to early Sunday morning, before the former approached George to explain what happened.

Walsh was released from Surfers Paradise police station with no charges, but police said in a statement they were investigating whether Walsh was involved in "drug and public order offences".

George has been in contact with the NRL Integrity Unit, who are also investigating the incident. But the Warriors boss said they did not want to pre-empt the court process before handing down any sanctions from the club.

George said no one else from the Warriors was involved.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Warriors chief executive Cameron George.

"What I will say is that the club does not condone this type of behaviour," he said.

"Reece knows that, I know that and our owners know that. The NRL knows that and he’s got to deal with the consequences now.

"We’re going to sit here now, own the situation and we’ll deal with it at the appropriate time."

Walsh was set to win the Dally M rookie of the year on Monday after receiving the RLPA’s equivalent award last week. However, he will not be attending the ceremony.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Reece Walsh’s breakthrough campaign has been tarnished by the incident.

Walsh burst onto the scene this year after a mid-season switch from the Broncos, finishing with nine tries and 11 try assists in 16 appearances.

Initially signed as the long-term replacement for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who had agreed to switch to rugby, Walsh soon demanded a spot in the starting side, with Tuivasa-Sheck moved to the wing to accommodate him in his favoured fullback position.

Despite playing just seven games at the time, he was rushed into the Queensland squad for the second State of Origin clash only to be ruled out through injury.

But instead of finishing the year as the Warriors’ shining light after another difficult season, he now has plenty of work ahead to repair his reputation.

"I have no doubt how genuine Reece is in regards to this mistake," George said. "He’s a terrific kid, he does a lot for this game across the board, let alone our club.

"He’s with our club, we will support him through this.

"There will definitely be penalties applied, he knows that, we know that. But there’s one thing I can promise you, this kid will bounce out of this."