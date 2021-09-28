Fame and its trappings have come quickly for Warriors' Reece Walsh

OPINION: Rewind to the start of the NRL season and Reece Walsh would not have been expecting his rugby league career - and life - to be where it is now.

He could well be still be a nobody, looking forward to preseason, hoping to make his NRL debut early next year.

Instead, the 19-year-old Warriors fullback is now a household name in the rugby league world – and not just for good reasons. His onfield exploits for the Warriors have garnered many headlines, now he's making them for all the wrong reasons, having been caught by police in possession of cocaine at the weekend.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Reece Walsh has admitted he's made a bad mistake and taken fully responsibility for his actions at the weekend.

To say it’s been a whirlwind year for Walsh is a considerable understatement, especially when considering he was supposed to play out the season for the Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup.

But everything started to change when his partner gave birth to their daughter Leila Arohamauroa on March 6 and 12 days later he signed a contract with the Warriors worth $1.2 million.

A couple of weeks after that he requested an early release from his Broncos contract to join the Warriors immediately.

He made his NRL debut on April 25 and on June 21 he was selected for the Queensland State of Origin team, having played just seven first-grade games. On July 10, he turned 19.

He had a superb debut season, scoring nine tries in 16 games.

But there were some concerning moments too. At times it looked as if he was trying to milk penalties, while in the final game of the season, the 44-0 thrashing at the hands of the Titans, he instigated an all-in brawl, by grabbing Phillip Sami around the back of his neck.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Reece Walsh had a stunning maiden season in the NRL for the Warriors.

For that, he’ll be suspended for the first game of next season and could be looking at a longer ban from the NRL, following his arrest in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It would be easy to put the boot into Walsh for what happened on Surfers Paradise and it could be a sign of a player who constantly falls off the rails, gets into trouble, struggles to handle his celebrity status, continuously make bad decisions and throws away his career.

Or it could be a dumb mistake made by a teenager, who’s had his life changed overnight and has found himself with more money than he knows what to do with.

“It’s a stupid decision made by an inexperienced person in the situation, and he now is fully briefed and aware of the situation and the broader impact it has on the community,” Warriors CEO Cameron George said on Sunday afternoon as he sat next to a distraught Walsh, who was wiping the tears from his face.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Reece Walsh was called into the Queensland State of Origin team after just a handful of games for the Warriors.

“It is a one off, we work tremendously well with our playing group and staff around awareness of drugs and alcohol.”

For the sake of Walsh, let’s hope it is a one off. He’s not the first teenager to do something stupid.

Kevin Proctor and Jesse Bromwich were both able to move on in their careers after being caught on CCTV taking cocaine after a Kiwis test in Canberra in 2017 and their misdemeanour has been largely forgotten about.

How Walsh responds to this will define his career, more so than anything he’s done on a footy field so far.

Walsh is aware of the damage drugs can cause. His Kiwi mother had her own battles with them and he grew up witnessing that.

“I can’t tell you when I last saw my mum ... I think it was four years ago,” Walsh told the Daily Telegraph in June.

“Growing up, things were pretty bad.

“Mum was on drugs. She was in and out of our lives.

“She would float in and try and act like she would be there for me for a bit, then she would go off and do her own things and I wouldn’t see her for ages.

NINE Warriors teen Reece Walsh has crowned his first NRL season with a Rookie of the Year award.

“Then she would come back into my life.

“I wouldn’t say I have given up on her, but for a long time I would think where is she? When is she going to come and see me again?”

In the same interview, Walsh warned of the dangers of drugs.

“I wouldn’t say just because of my mum that I don’t want to be doing drugs. It’s just my personal feelings,” he said.

“As an NRL player, you have to be smart. There is always someone watching and there are little kids at home who watch NRL players and dream of being like us.

“I don’t want to be setting bad examples for young kids who watch the game. I don’t want them thinking that it’s OK to be doing drugs.”

The best thing Walsh can do now is heed the advice he gave then, not just for the NRL or the Warriors, but also himself.