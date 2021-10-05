Reece Walsh cops $5000 fine, two-game ban, Brandon Smith fined $15,000, one-game ban

Stuff understands Reece Walsh has been hit with a fine and suspension by the NRL.

Warriors fullback Reece Walsh has been fined AU$5000 (NZ$5236) and given a two-game suspension by the NRL for being caught in possession of cocaine. while Brandon Smith has also been fined and suspended.

The 19-year-old was searched by police on the Gold Coast in the early hours of September 25 and is facing a court appearance later this month.

The matter was looked into by the NRL’s Integrity Unit and the decision was made to hit Walsh in the pocket, as well as give him two more weeks on the sideline.

The Warriors have previously announcement they will consider their own sanctions, once the Integrity Unit has concluded its own investigations and reached a decision.

READ MORE:

* Fame and its trappings have come quickly for Warriors' Reece Walsh

* Stuff's end of season Warriors awards

* 'Reece is always welcome back': Broncos coach Kevin Walters opens door for Reece Walsh to return to Brisbane



It could be that the Warriors decide to give Walsh another fine, or suspend him from more games.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Reece Walsh would have been a shoo-in to play next year's All Star game.

Queensland legend Gorden Tallis has come on board as a mentor for Walsh and the young star has also begun drug and alcohol counselling.

Walsh has been remorseful for the incident and it is hoped that this will be a wakeup call for him and an experience he can learn from.

Meanwhile, the three Melbourne Storm players, who were filmed, without their knowledge, partying in a Queensland hotel with what appears to be a white substance on a table have been fined and suspended for bringing the game into disrepute.

Supplied Cameron Munster, left, and Brandon Smith in a room with what appears to be white powder after their season ended.

Cameron Munster has been fined $30,000, Smith $15,000 and Chris Lewis $4000. They have each also been given one-game suspensions.

“I understand that players have endured a long season under strict protocols,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

”However, there is no excuse for the behaviour we have seen over the past week. The players have let themselves, their clubs and the rugby league community down.”

“These sanctions are designed to include an element of rehabilitation and development as well as having consequences for the individual and team.”

SUPPLIED Warriors star Reece Walsh admits to cocaine possession

Walsh was already facing a one-match ban going into next season, because of the brawl he instigated in the final game of this season, against the Titans.

But it will need to be determined whether the Indigenous All Stars game counts as one of the games he’ll be suspended for.

Walsh has an Indigenous Australian father and would have been a lock-in for the game between the Indigenous All Stars and Maori All Stars, which traditionally kicks off each new NRL season in February.

If a player picks up a suspension in an NRL game that covers a period of time when State of Origin or rep footy is due to be played, then that player is also unavailable for his state or country.

The All Stars game is an NRL officially sanctioned fixture, so the argument could be made that this should count as one of the three games Walsh must sit out.

But if the NRL decide that this game doesn’t count, then Walsh won’t be able to play until round four next season, as well as being unavailable for all the club’s trial games.