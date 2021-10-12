How Shaun Johnson came close to joining the Bulldogs before Warriors return

Shaun Johnson was convinced to join the Warriors instead of the Bulldogs by Phil Gould who is now working at the Bulldogs.

Incoming Warrior Shaun Johnson has revealed how he was "95 per cent on the way" to joining the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The classy 31-year-old will suit up for the Warriors next season, after signing on for a two-year deal that reunites him with the club where he became a star.

Prior to signing that deal in late June, Johnson's future was the source of constant speculation, with suggestions incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon didn't see Johnson as part of Cronulla's future.

Getty Images Shaun Johnson says he was 95 per cent on his way to the Bulldogs before signing with the Warriors.

Now Johnson has revealed that during that time he was on the verge of signing with the Bulldogs, where he would've formed a halves pairing alongside Dally M Centre of the Year, Matt Burton, who will go back to the No.6 jersey when he joins the Bulldogs in 2022.

READ MORE:

* Former Kiwi Te Maire Martin linked to Brisbane Broncos after comeback from brain bleed

* Former Kiwis hooker Danny Levi wins Queensland Cup before Super League move

* It's 'bye, bye Benji', but Thomas Leuluai plays on as last of the World Cup winning Kiwis

* Former Warrior Dominique Peyroux helps French club to historic Super League promotion

* Super League grand final win for St Helens' former Warriors prop Agnatius Paasi



"That was the drawcard," Johnson said on The Ice Project Podcast.

"I remember after playing the Panthers I pulled Matty Burton for a chat and said 'what do you think bro?' and he said 'yes, please come'.

SKY SPORT Te Maire Martin made his representative rugby league comeback for Waikato after retiring from the NRL because of a brain bleed.

"At that time I was pretty much 95 per cent on the way (to the Bulldogs).

"I really loved what [Bulldogs coach] Trent Barrett was doing there, loved the group he was assembling.

"The time he showed me, we had some really good chats."

While Johnson's first exit out of New Zealand was a highly publicised and messy fallout, he revealed it was the influence of Phil Gould, who was with the Warriors as a consultant at the time, that enabled the incoming return.

"I think without Phil's influence I don't know if this would've happened," Johnson added.

"The way things ended [at the end of 2018], there was that sort of awkwardness, a bit of unease, and we'd never smoothed that over with Cameron George, the CEO.

"Once Phil got involved he said 'you're the best option for the club at this current time, do you think it can work?'

"I was pretty much like 'of course it can work. I'm not going to be that guy that holds on to something for my whole life'."

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.