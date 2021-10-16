NRL: Warriors to cut ties with Redcliffe Dolphins next season

Reece Walsh and the other Warriors have located to the Redcliffe area for next season.

Cameron George confirmed the Warriors will cut ties with the Redcliffe Dolphins at the end of next season and plan to have their own lower grade teams in 2023.

The Dolphins won the battle to become the 17th NRL team this week and will start signing players from November 1.

The Warriors have had a close relationship with Redcliffe over the past two seasons, where the club has been able to put players into their Queensland Cup team each week.

Their alliance will ramp up considerably next season when the Warriors are based in Redcliffe, northern Brisbane, and play half their home games at Moreton Daily Stadium.

“I’m extremely happy for them,” George said of Wednesday’s announcement from the NRL.

“They’re a really good footy club and team of people. The region deserves the opportunity to be a part of it.”

David Neilson/Photosport Warriors CEO Cameron George feels the deal with the Redcliffe Dolphins has worked for both clubs.

George says it had long been intended that 2022 would be the final year of the arrangement with Redcliffe and in 2023 the Warriors intend to again have their own reserve-grade team as well as age-grade sides.

“Our relationship with Redcliffe was always expiring at the end of 2022,” he said.

“It was strategically done that way because of their application to the NRL.

“Based on that, we’ve got plans beyond 2022 and hopefully we’re back to normal, whereby we can participate in Australian based competitions with our own teams.

“Due to the inability for us to travel, there was a strategic gap we needed to fill to get our players playing quality footy.”

Wayne Bennett will coach the Dolphins and one of his first signings could be Kodi Nikorima, whom he has a good relationship with from their time together at the Broncos.

Next year will be Nikorima’s last with the Warriors and he wants to remain in the Brisbane area for family reasons.

During the 2022 campaign, George feels the Warriors will be able to benefit from the buzz there will be in the region about rugby league, while the Dolphins will gain knowledge on how an NRL team works on a daily basis.

“It’s exciting to be around it,” he said.

“The region is going to be really excited about rugby league and together with Redcliffe we can push out the message and grow the interest in the sport.

“Redcliffe will get to sit along closely and watch how the Warriors operate, so they’ll get a lot of learnings out of what we do.

“For them, they’ve got a dress rehearsal for 12 months, so it works well that they’ve been granted the licence, because if they didn’t, they might be a bit down about it.

“But now they’ll be excited and with us, they can really grow the presence of rugby league within the region.”

The Dolphins will be a well-resourced club and have a large catchment area that will stretch up to the Sunshine Coast. They’ll play some games in Redcliffe and at Sunshine Coast Stadium, but are expected to play the majority of their home games at Suncorp Stadium.

George predicts the NRL’s 17th team to be a great success.

“It’s a really good decision and within that region it [league] will explode.

“Whilst they’ll become competitors in the future, there will always be a soft spot for them.

“They’ve helped us and I’d like to think we’ve helped them in ways as well.

“From local politicians, to the council, to the Redcliffe board, to CEO Tony Murphy, they’re all really good people and it’s been a pleasure to see them go through this process and get the result they wanted.”