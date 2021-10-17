David Fusitu'a leaving Warriors to join Leeds in Super League

David Fusitu'a will be heading to Leeds next season, cutting short his time at the Warriors by two years.

Warriors winger David Fusitu’a is leaving the club to join Leeds.

Stuff understands that the former NRL Dally M Try Scorer of the Year winner has agreed to join the English Super League club next season and an announcement is expected soon.

The 27-year-old Fusitu’a, who only played in the first five games of the 2021 NRL season, had asked the Warriors if he could talk to other clubs, even though he’s contracted with them until the end of the 2023 season.

The Warriors gave the Tongan international permission and there was the feeling inside the club that while they weren’t trying to force him out, they wouldn’t stand in his way if he felt he wanted to make a fresh start.

Fusitu’a was the longest serving player on the Warriors roster, having made his debut for the club in 2014 and scored 61 tries in 108 games.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Marcelo Montoya had an impressive first season on the wing for the Warriors in 2021.

He had a sensational season in 2018, scoring 23 tries in as many games, but over the last three seasons scored just six tries in 28 appearances, with his game time reduced because of injury and coming home from Australia early last season due to the border restrictions.

Stuff understands that when Fusitu’a initially tested the market he wasn’t committed to leaving the Warriors, but there was plenty of interest in him, from within the NRL and Super League.

It came down to a battle between Leeds and the Perpignan based Catalans Dragons, who are coached by Steve McNamara, a former assistant coach of the Warriors, who worked with Fusitu’a in 2017.

Fusitu’a chose life in Yorkshire ahead of in the South of France.

It’s believed the Warriors will pay a proportion of Fusitu’a’s salary while he is with Leeds and this money will come out of their salary cap.

While clubs don’t generally like doing this, it is part of professional rugby league and the Warriors will benefit from the Bulldogs paying part of Dallin Watene-Zelezniak’s salary next year and the Broncos doing likewise with Matt Lodge.

Fusitu’a’s departure marks the end of an era for the Warriors, with both long-serving wingers, Fusitu’a and Ken Maumalo, given early releases from their contracts this year.

But with Watene-Zelezniak coming to the Warriors mid-season and Marcelo Montoya doing better than most expected, there was no obvious way back into the team for Fusitu’a.

The Warriors are likely to try to sign another winger, but as well as Watene-Zelezniak and Montoya, they also have Adam Pompey and Edward Kosi on their books.

Former rugby player Junior Ratuva will also be in the squad next year. The Fijian speedster was supposed to be with the team in 2021, but picked up a pectoral injury before the 2021 season began.

His contract was terminated for this year, but he played for the Redcliffe Dolphins at the back end of their campaign and is signed to be in the Warriors’ 30-man squad for 2022.