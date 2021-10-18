NRL: Leeds Rhinos confirm signing of former Warriors winger David Fusitu’a

David Fusitu’a will not be at the Warriors next year after signing with the Leeds Rhinos.

English Super League club Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the signing of David Fusitu’a.

As first revealed by Stuff on Sunday, Fusitu’a was granted a release from his deal with the Warriors despite being under contract until the end of the 2023 NRL season.

The Warriors issued a statement on Monday evening, confirming Fusitu’a’s time with the club had come to an end.

Fusitu’a, who turned 27 on Saturday, has signed a two-year contract with Leeds.

“David has an opportunity to secure his future in the United Kingdom and wants the chance to make a fresh start,” Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan said.

Fusitu’a, who made his NRL debut back in 2014, leaves the Warriors after 108 NRL games for the club over eight seasons.

David Fusitu’a has scored 61 tries in the Warriors jersey.

O’Sullivan said Fusitu’a has made a huge contribution to the club.

“He has had a difficult time in 2020 and 2021 but, at his best, he is one of the leading outside backs in the game. Going to the Super League gives him the chance to rediscover his form.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar believes Fusitu’a will be a high-quality addition to his side and is excited to see the former Warrior in a Leeds Jersey.

"Undoubtedly, he is a world-class talent, you only need to look at his highlights reel and see the spectacular tries he can score to know he will soon become a crowd favourite at the Rhinos.

"In the modern era, it is rare that a player of his ability becomes available for a Super League club and it is a great boost for us to have beaten off competition from a number of clubs to have secured his signature.

"He is still only 27 and, whilst we understand the reasons why he has not played as much football as he would have liked last season, having spoken to him, he is keen to return to his best in a Rhinos shirt.

“He is a player who loves to play with a smile on his face and I know he and his young family are looking forward to being part of the Rhinos family," Agar said.