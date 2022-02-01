Kodi and Jayden Nikorima to team up for Māori All Stars against Indigenous All Stars

They represent different countries but Palmerston North-born bothers Kodi and Jayden Nikorima will reunite as Māori All Stars in the annual clash against their Indigenous counterparts.

Former Kiwis coach David Kidwell has named his Māori All Stars squad for the annual rugby league match, to be played in Sydney, on February 12, minus a host of unavailable stars such as Jahrome Hughes, Kalyn Ponga, Joey Manu, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Jesse Bromwich, Jarome Luai and Brandon Smith (suspension).

This year’s All Stars showcase has been clouded by the Covid-19 pandemic with some clubs reportedly reluctant to release players ahead of the NRL season.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images New Melbourne Storm recruit Jayden Nikorima will play alongside his brother Kodi in the Māori All Stars.

For Jayden Nikorima, the All Stars match will be his first at the top level since his stunning fall from grace when he was sacked by the Roosters in 2016 when he narrowly avoided a jail sentence after bribing his teammate Brad Keighran to sign a statutory declaration claiming he spiked his drink with ecstasy during Mad Monday celebrations.

The former Junior Kangaroo has been on a redemption path with – Warriors feeder club – the Redcliffe Dolphins and has now signed an NRL contract with the Melbourne Storm. He has pledged his allegiance to Australia but Kodi Nikorima represents the Kiwis.

Ashley Feder/Getty Images Kodi Nikorima will play alongside his younger brother Jayden for the first time since the 2014 NYC final.

Kidwell made the call to Kodi Nikorima to advise the Warriors' player of his selection and in a touching gesture, allowed him to break the Māori All Stars selection news to his younger brother, NRL.com reported.

“I talked to Kodi and I let him give his brother the good news that he was going to play for the Māori All Stars.

“Kodi said it was awesome. Obviously, he knows the journey his bro’ has been through and being brothers they are pretty close,” Kidwell told NRL.com.

The brothers, who both play in the halves but can fill utility roles, have not played together since their grand final loss with the Brisbane Broncos, to the Warriors, in the 2014 NYC grand final.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Krystal Rota in action for the Maori All Stars back in 2020.

The pair will be joined in the Māori All Stars by Kodi Nikorima’s Warriors teammates Chanel Harris-Tavita and Jazz Tevaga.

Penrith Panthers premiership winning prop James Fisher-Harris will lead the Māori All Stars forward pack.

Josh Curran, arguably the Warriors' most improved player in 2021, will again turn out for the Laurie Daley coached Indigenous All Stars who are missing Latrell Mitchell due to his suspension for a shocking hit on Manu last season.

But with Josh Addo-Carr, Kotoni Staggs and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, there will be no shortage of x-factor in Daley’s outside backs.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Chanel Harris-Tavita will represent the Māori All Stars in the annual clash against their Indigenous counterparts.

Kiwi Ferns hooker and new Newcastle Knights signing Krystal Rota is a notable inclusion in the Māori All Stars Women's team – after being shut out by border restrictions last season – that will be captained by Roosters skipper and Australian representative Corban Baxter.

A former teammate of Rota’s at the Warriors, Kirra Dibb, who is now at the Knights alongside Rota again, will represent the Indigenous All Stars Women in an interesting clash between the star pairing.

Men's Maori All Stars squad: Briton Nikora, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Dylan Walker, Erin Clark, Esan Marsters, James Fisher-Harris, Jayden Nikorima, Jazz Tevaga, Jordan Rapana, Joseph Tapine, Kenny Bromwich, Kevin Proctor, Kodi Nikorima, Morgan Harper, Pasami Saulo, Patrick Herbert, Reimis Smith, Royce Hunt, TC Robati, Tuku Hau Tapuha. Coach: David Kidwell.

Men's Indigenous All Stars squad: Albert Kelly, Alex Johnston, Andrew Fifita, Braydon Trindall, David Fifita, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jack Bird, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Jesse Ramien, Josh Addo-Carr, Josh Curran, Josh Kerr, Kotoni Staggs, Nicho Hynes, Reuben Cotter, Ryan James, Selywn Cobbo, Tyrell Fuimaono, Will Kennedy, Will Smith. Coach: Laurie Daley.

Women's Maori All Stars: Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, Botille Vette-Welsh, Corban Baxter (c), Jocephy Daniels, Katelyn Vaha’akolo, Kennedy Cherrington, Krystal Rota, Lavinia Gould, Mya Hill-Moana, Nita Maynard, Olivia Kernick, Page McGregor, Raecene McGregor, Rona Peters, Roxette Mura, Shannon Mato, Tiana Raftstrand-Smith, Zahara Temara. Coach: Keith Hanley.

Women's Indigenous All Stars: Bree Chester, Bobbi Law, Caitlan Johnston, Jaime Chapman, Janelle William, Jasmine Peters, Kaitlyn Phillips, Keilee Joseph, Kirra Dibb, Kyra Simon, Quincy Dodd, Rhiannon Revell-Blair, Sarah Field, Shaniah Power, Shaylee Bent, Tahlulah Tillett, Tamika Upton, Tommaya Kelly-Sines. Coach: Ben Jeffries.