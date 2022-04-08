Bunty Afoa becoming the Warriors' quiet front row achiever

Bunty Afoa will play his 100th game for the Warriors later this season.

NRL: Warriors v Cowboys

Where: Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe. When: Friday, April 8, 8pm (NZT)

Live coverage: Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff.

Much has been said this season about the Warriors’ two dynamic front rowers Addin Fonua-Blake and Matt Lodge, but quietly impressing in the background has been Bunty Afoa.

The 25-year-old prop will start against the Cowboys in Redcliffe on Friday night, making his 89th appearance for the club and it’s been a season so far where Afoa is hitting the line with more pace and showing that there’s more to him than being a player who crashes it up the middle.

It’s also noticeable that Afoa is looking slimmer this year.

“I’ll take that compliment,” Afoa told Stuff when his svelteness is mentioned.

READ MORE:

* Warriors need to shake off second half scoring slumber against Cowboys

* Kiwis to play Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium a week before Warriors homecoming

* Addin Fonua-Blake could play for Warriors against Cowboys says Nathan Brown



“It’s just the speed of the game to be honest. I lost about 4kgs in the off-season and I’m still trying to lose a bit more.

“You want to move quick and try to last longer in the middle.”

Dan Peled Bunty Afoa lost four kilograms going into this season.

Afoa said it was a mutual decision by him and the club to shed some kilos, but he was hardly in the same weight category as former Sea Eagles and Dragons prop George Rose.

“It was going to happen in the long run, my body feels good without carrying that extra weight and it’s hard to do that with the speed of the game. It’s better off than on!”

Excluding Shaun Johnson, who played for the Sharks between 2019 and 2021, Afoa is the second longest serving player at the Warriors, with only Jazz Tevaga having played more games for the club, 95 appearances.

That statistic says a lot about the large turnover of players there have been at the Warriors in recent years and Afoa says it does feel odd to him that he’s already become one of the club’s senior players.

“It’s a bit unreal to be honest” he said.

“Coming into the club there was a lot of old heads. Back then I was classified as a young fella and a rookie, but now everyone is calling me old.

“It’s awesome to see Jazz still here and Chanel (Harris-Tavita) isn’t far behind.”

Since making his debut for the Warriors at the age of 19, against the Titans in July 2016, the club has been through a fair few tumultuous years, especially over the last three seasons, while he missed all of the 2020 campaign with an ACL injury.

Stuff Shaun Johnson wants to make Reece Walsh a better player.

“It’s been a rough one to be honest. I take my hat off to the club and I’m trying to give it back to them,” he said.

“They’ve been through some rough times, it’s been a roller-coaster to be honest.

“They’ve sacrificed a lot and you can say that for the players too. But the club has had a massive loss with not being at home.

“Hopefully in round 16 we get to go back home and pay back that respect the club has given us.”

If all goes well, Afoa will play his 100th game for the Warriors in that homecoming fixture against the Tigers on July 3.

The average career length for a player who makes it into the NRL is around 50 games, so to reach the century mark is a milestone worth celebrating.

“It will be a massive achievement,” Afoa said of reaching 100.

“I had a big setback when I did my ACL. That was tough for me, it was my first serious injury.

“To then think about playing my 100th game soon, that has shown all the sacrifices I’ve done and what I’ve put my family through, but it’s going to pay off soon.

"Especially to the club, I love this club so much, they’ve provided me with everything and to give it back to them would be awesome.”