Shaun Johnson kicks extra-time field goal for Warriors' 25-24 win over Cowboys

At Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe: Warriors 25 (Jesse Arthars 10 min, Josh Curran 38 min, Kodi Nikorima 41 min, Euan Aitken 64 min tries; Reece Walsh 4 goals, Shaun Johnson field goal) Cowboys 24 (Tom Dearden 16 min, Scott Drinkwater 21 min, Kyle Feldt 34 min, Valentine Holmes 47 min tries; Valentine Holmes 4 goals). HT: 12-18. On report: Marcelo Montoya (Warriors)

Shaun Johnson kicked an extra-time field goal to give the Warriors a dramatic 25-24 win over the Cowboys on Friday night.

It was a mixed game from Johnson before that, but at the moment when they needed him the most, he stepped up to get the Warriors a crucial victory, making this the first time they’d won with an extra-time field goal since 2016.

Glenn Hunt/Getty Images The Warriors mob Shaun Johnson after beating the Cowboys in extra time.

It’s the Warriors’ third win in a row and secures their place inside the top eight for at least another week. Can this really be their year?

Six minutes into the game, Cowboys five-eighth Tom Dearden rushed through from poor Warriors defending to give his team the opening try.

Glenn Hunt/Getty Images Shaun Johnson booting the winning field goal for the Warriors.

Johnson fell for a dummy in that try, but he quickly made amends by throwing a great pass to Jesse Arthars that split the Cowboys defence and set up the centre for a try.

When on attack the Warriors ended up conceding a try, with Johnson throwing a pass that was intercepted by Murray Taulagi 5m from the Cowboys’ line.

Valentine Holmes continued the sprint downfield and the move was finished off by Kyle Feldt.

But off the back of a 40/20 from Chanel Harris-Tavita, Josh Curran scored the Warriors a much-needed try.

A minute into the second half the Warriors were back on level terms with Kodi Nikorima running in untouched down the blindside from a ruck a couple of metres from the line.

Holmes and Euan Aitken swapped tries and going into the final 10 minutes, the game was locked up at 24-24.

Glenn Hunt/Getty Images Jesse Arthars scored the first Warriors try against the Cowboys.

It was in moments like this last year that the Warriors would so often end up losing. But that’s why they brought Johnson back. However, he had his field goal attempt charged down, Walsh then missed one and the game went to extra time.

Johnson had another field goal charged down and also missed with another attempt, but it was fourth time a charm for him as he at last kicked the winning point.

Glenn Hunt/Getty Images The Warriors are on a three-game winning streak, following the victory over the Cowboys.

The big moment

Addin Fonua-Blake gifting the Cowboys a try in the 21st minute by trying to casually grab the ball with one hand when standing in goal. Scott Drinkwater picked the ball up to score and the Warriors captain was furious with himself

Match rating

8/10 It was mostly a high quality match with both teams completing a large percentage of their sets. Any game that goes to extra time will be thrilling and for once the Warriors came out on top in a nailbiter.

The big picture

With away games against the Roosters and Storm coming up, the Warriors really needed to win this one and thanks to the thrilling final moment from Johnson they did and they’ll head into these games with momentum.

MVP

Chanel Harris-Tavita had his most complete game of the season and the Warriors needed that with Johnson having a mixed night. Harris-Tavita kicked a monster 40/20, was huge in defence and his distribution was superb.