'I wanted that moment': Shaun Johnson opens up on Warriors' dramatic golden-point win

Warriors hero Shaun Johnson said he had one of the worst games he could remember before landing the extra-time field goal to secure a 25-24 win over the Cowboys on Friday night.

The golden-point victory was the Warriors’ third win in a row and was by far the club’s biggest moment of the year so far.

But speaking to Stuff afterwards, Johnson said he has “mixed emotions” about the game, because he felt he’d play so poorly for most of it.

Glenn Hunt/Getty Images BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 08: Shaun Johnson of the Warriors scores the winning goal during the round five NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the North Queensland Cowboys at Moreton Daily Stadium, on April 08, 2022, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Glenn Hunt/Getty Images)

“It was one of the worst games I’ve had in a very long time personally,” Johnson said.

READ MORE:

* Shaun Johnson kicks extra time field goal for Warriors' 25-24 win over Cowboys

* Bunty Afoa becoming the Warriors' quiet front row achiever

* Warriors need to shake off second half scoring slumber against Cowboys



“But ultimately I was able to come up with the play at the end there.

“So I have mixed emotions. I’m very disappointed with what I tossed up for the first 80 minutes, I couldn’t find a rhythm for myself and I put the boys under a lot of pressure.

“But thankfully they had my back and just kept defending. We defended so well on our try line to turn them away multiple times and I’m just so proud of the effort they put in.

“So I’m really happy to have this conversation on the back of a win, but man, I’ve got a lot to work on, I’ve got a lot to improve and I’ve got to do it quickly.”

The Warriors were one from nine in successful field goal attempts last season. With the only field goal that went over being a meaningless one from Chanel Harris-Tavita at the end of their 19-6 round one win against the Titans. After that, the Warriors missed eight in a row, while they had four kicked against them.

But that’s why the club was so keen to have Johnson back. They needed someone who’d have a cool head in tight games and that’s what the 31-year-old provided.

Glenn Hunt/Getty Images BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 08: Shaun Johnson of the Warriors scores the winning goal during the round five NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the North Queensland Cowboys at Moreton Daily Stadium, on April 08, 2022, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Glenn Hunt/Getty Images)

“The boys have made it very clear that they back me in those moments. I wanted that moment,” Johnson said.

“I’ve got a young kid here in Reece Walsh who loves that moment too, so it’s really good to have a couple of weapons here, but I just thought tonight I really needed to step up.

“The boys have worked so hard and I was so glad to see that ball go over. It wasn’t pretty, but I’m just glad it counts.”

Having had two earlier field goal attempts charged down and missing with one other, Johnson could have decided to let Walsh or Harris-Tavita have a crack at the next opportunity, but he backed himself that it would be fourth time a charm.

Glenn Hunt/Getty Images The Warriors players celebrate after their dramatic win over the Cowboys at Moreton Daily Stadium.

“I did feel confident,” he said.

“I’ve been in that situation a few times in my career and I’ve backed that I’ve done the work to see the ball go over.

“When the first two got charged down, it didn’t faze me at all. Then I missed a pretty clean one which I should have nailed, but I was able to flush that straight away and that comes down to a lot of the work I’ve been doing mentally.

“A lot of things don’t go right in a game of footy and a lot of things didn’t go right tonight, but if there’s one positive I can take out of it, it’s that I was able to flush those moments of disappointment and step up and continue to put my hand up in the moment that counted.”