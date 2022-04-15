Matt Lodge to miss Warriors game against Roosters as club takes cautious approach

The Warriors didn’t want to risk Matt Lodge’s back in a flight to Sydney, then a game against the Roostrs.

NRL: Roosters v Warriors

Where: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. When: Sunday, April 17, 4pm (NZT)

Live coverage: Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff.

Matt Lodge is out of the Warriors’ team for Sunday’s game against the Roosters, with the club not wanting to make his back issue worse.

The front rower has been in impressive form for the Warriors over their current three-game winning streak, but assistant coach Stacey Jones has confirmed to Stuff that while Lodge’s injury isn’t severe, they didn’t want to risk making it worse.

“He had a muscle strain in his lower back,” Jones said.

“It’s nothing serious, but it’s put him out for the week. He couldn’t do any of the training, so we thought with the travel and that side of things, it’s best to give him a week off.

Assistant coach Stacey Jones has been pleased with how Chanel Harris-Tavita has played lately.

"He wasn’t 100% going into the Cowboys game and did a really good job there, but he pulled up sore and wasn’t able to get the right preparation in for this game.

“We’d rather have him play for the rest of the year than have an injury for the next couple of months.”

With Lodge out, Bunty Afoa will start and given that he’s had a good opening to the season, he should fill in well.

“Bunty has been one of our best players’” Jones said.

“He’s had a really good start to the year and it’s good to get rewarded with a starting spot in the team and Bunty will relish that.”

Lodge’s injury means the Warriors are without forwards Tohu Harris, Jazz Tevaga, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Jack Murchie and Jones admits their stocks are low.

“It’s part and parcel of the game, it’s a physical sport and you’re going to get these things happening,” he said.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Bunty Afoa will start for the Warriors against the Roosters on Sunday.

“Like most squads, when you’re in this situation other guys get that opportunity. Eli Katoa will come into the team, he played for the Redcliffe team at the weekend and did a really good job there.

“So we’re getting someone coming into the team that has a bit of experience at this level.”

The Warriors have moved young hooker Taniela Otukolo on the interchange bench because of Lodge’s absence.

Given that Kodi Nikorima is wearing the No 14 jersey, the Warriors’ interchange bench looks small, but Jones confirmed they could change which players are on the bench.

“We’re not too sure where we’re going to go with that,” he said.

“We’ll get through tomorrow’s training, but he (Otukolo) is a player who can play in the middle in various positions.

“You’ve got Bayley Sironen on the edge, who can move into the middle. We’ll work that out tomorrow once we get through our captains run and there are a couple of options.”

After the dramatic 25-24 win over the Cowboys last weekend Shaun Johnson told Stuff that he had one of his worst games in a long time.

It wasn’t bad as he made out, but next to him in the halves Chanel Harris-Tavita unquestionably had an outstanding game and Jones says he’s benefiting from playing alongside Johnson.

“I thought Chanel had his best game last weekend for us,” he said.

“The good thing I really liked was his defence. I know he’s working hard on his defence and if he gets it right, and he was perfect at the weekend, then it gives him confidence to play his other game.

“Shaun takes a lot of pressure off Chanel and he’s able to focus on his game, rather than worry about what everyone else has to do.

“When you’re a halfback and an experienced halfback, your job is to get the team around the field.

“Yes, Chanel has been in the team for a couple of years, but he’s not at the level where Shaun’s at.

“Shaun has come up with a couple of big plays for us since he’s been back in the team and that takes the pressure off Chanel, to not have to worry about that sort of stuff.”