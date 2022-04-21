Warriors willing to help out Bulldogs with loan players for game against Broncos

Cameron George says the Warriors would happily help out Phil Gould and the Bulldogs.

The Warriors are willing to loan their players to the Bulldogs for Friday’s NRL game against the Broncos.

The Bulldogs have been hit by a Covid-19 crisis with Brent Naden, Ava Seumanufagai, Jake Averillo and Reece Hoffman all testing positive and there’s every chance more players will go down with it over the next couple of days.

They also have eight other players out injured and there have been fears the club might have to forfeit the game or ask for it to be postponed.

The Bulldogs haven’t said as much themselves, but Bulldogs general manager of football Phil Gould said the club would approach the NRL to ask if would be possible to have loan players from the Warriors or Titans this weekend, so they could field a team.

Gould mentioned these clubs specifically, because they are based close to Brisbane, where the game against the Broncos will be played.

Gould has a strong relationship with the Warriors, due to the year he spent as a consultant for the club, which ended last July.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images The Bulldogs have trained with reduced numbers at Belmore Sports Ground this week.

Warriors CEO Cameron George says he has spoken to Gould about their problem and offered to help out.

“Gus and I were communicating yesterday and I said we’d help if need be,” George told Stuff.

“I don’t know what that looks like, but if you’re struggling we’d help.

“We would want to help Gus first and foremost and secondly it wasn’t that long ago that we were in that situation.

“As a club, we feel we owe them the opportunity to discuss that with Canterbury if they’re struggling.

"I don’t know whether we’d have any players that would suit them, due to our situation as well, but I have reached out to Phil and we had a chat about it and he appreciated the offer.”

Over the past couple of years the Warriors have needed to get loan players in to make up for those who had returned to New Zealand during the pandemic, or were out injured.

Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings joined in 2020 from the Eels, Jack Hetherington came from the Panthers and the Roosters’ Poasa Faamausili also had a short spell at the club.

George feels that as others helped them out in their hour of need, they would happily do the same for the Bulldogs.

“We’ve got players playing in the Queensland Cup who may be able to help out,” George said.

“But I wouldn’t not pick up the phone and answer Phil’s call if he needs someone, we’ve been like that for the last three years.”

The Warriors do have a number of players out injured themselves, but the likes of Jazz Tevaga, Rocco Berry, Taniela Otukolo and Viliame Vailea have all missed out on the 17 for their game against the Roosters on Monday so could be available to the Bulldogs.