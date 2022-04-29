Time for Warriors to move on from Melbourne massacre believes Shaun Johnson

NRL: Warriors v Raiders

Where: Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe. When: Saturday, April 30, 5pm (NZT)

Live coverage: Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff.

For the Warriors, the time for reflecting on the 70-10 loss to the Storm on Monday is over and Shaun Johnson says it’s now about how they respond.

It was the worst ever result in the club’s history and the team have been copping it from everywhere since then.

But putting the performance into perspective, yes, it was a truly abysmal last 30 minutes, but otherwise they played well and it had been a good start to the season.

Even so, the knives have been out and the best way to silence the critics is to beat the Raiders in Redcliffe on Saturday.

Dan Peled/Photosport Shaun Johnson feels it’s good that the Warriors have had a short turn around to play the Raiders on Saturday.

“I’ve been on this side of the scoreboard a couple of times throughout my career and as a player, the best thing that can happen is you get a short turnaround and go out there to right your wrongs from the week before,” Johnson said.

“The fact that we’ve only had to wait five days to go out there and show who we really are, that’s a positive.

“With the short turnaround you can’t talk about it for too long, because before you know about it you’ve got the Raiders in front of us,” he added.

“Those individual chats happened after the game and the following day and since then all of our attention has been on what does bouncing back look like and what does a good performance against the Raiders look like?”

One issue the Warriors need to fix up it how to win back momentum in a game. Once the Storm got on a roll in the second half, the Warriors were incapable of stopping it.

“Momentum is a big thing in a game of footy,” Johnson said.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Tohu Harris could be back playing for the Warriors again in a couple of weeks.

“Being able to absorb it and slowly change it against those top teams is a hard thing to do, especially when you’ve had a couple of setbacks yourself, whether you lose a couple of players and have to rejig your line, it’s very hard to put a halt to it.

“But is it impossible? No. Can we do it? Yes, we can.

"So it’s one of those things where we look at areas and try to learn from it and hopefully it doesn’t happen again.”

The Warriors have lost Chanel Harris-Tavita for about a month, with a ruptured testicle picked up in the Storm loss.

In his absence, Daejarn Asi, who was only signed from the Cowboys a few days ago, has been named to be rushed straight into the starting side to pair Johnson in the halves.

Edward Kosi and Ben Murdoch-Masila remained on the extended bench when the squad was trimmed 24 hours out with Taniela Otukolo, Bunty Afoa, Eliesa Katoa Jack Murchie making the bench.

Young centres Rocco Berry and Viliami Vailea have been named on each wing.

Meanwhile, Tohu Harris says he’s on track to return in the next couple of weeks and has started full contact training again.

Harris hasn’t played since his ACL injury in July and has progressed well. If it was down to him he’d go straight into the NRL team, but the coaches may feel he needs a run in the Queensland Cup for the Dolphins first.

“That decision probably isn’t up to me, but I feel like I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself,” Harris said.

“Personally I feel I can go straight in, but there are other people who assess that and make those decisions.”

It has been a tough week for everyone at the Warriors and none more so than for Kosi and Harris says he’s had his team-mates supporting him since then.

“He’s one of the boys that Matt Lodge worked with and Marcelo has had his arm around him this week,” Harris said.

"But he’s a good kid, he’s a hard-working kid and everyone has days like that.

“He’s hugely disappointed in his own performance, but with the talent he’s got and how hard he works, performances like that aren’t going to happen often, once in a blue moon.

“As long as he keeps doing the right things in training, keeps working on improving himself, things are only going to better for him.

“He’s hugely disappointed and in no way was that result on one person. “Everybody has got to look at themselves in the mirror and make sure they’re doing the right thing to improve as well.”

AT A GLANCE

Warriors: Reece Walsh, Rocco Berry, Jesse Arthars, Adam Pompey, Viliami Vailea, Daejarn Asi, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Matt Lodge, Euan Aitken, Bayley Sironen, Jazz Tevaga. Interchange: Taniela Otukolo, Bunty Afoa, Eliesa Katoa, Jack Murchie. Reserves: Edward Kosi, Ben Murdoch-Masila.

Raiders: Jordan Rapana, Nick Cotric, Matthew Timoko, Semi Valemei, Xavier Savage, Jack Wighton, Brad Schneider, Josh Papali’i, Tom Starling, Joseph Tapine, Hudson Young, Adam Elliott, Ryan Sutton. Interchange: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Corey Harawira-Naera, Corey Horsburgh, Harry Rushton. Reserves: Matt Frawley, Trey Mooney.