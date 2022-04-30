Nathan Brown proud of the fight Warriors showed in golden point win over Raiders

Warriors coach Nathan Brown saw the fight and resilience he wanted from his team in the 21-20 win over the Raiders on Saturday, but admits it wasn’t a great performance.

Monday’s 70-10 loss to the Storm was the club’s worst ever defeat and having lost four players from that game through injury and suspension, the signs weren’t good for a win at Moreton Daily Stadium.

Down 20-12 at halftime against the Raiders and playing some woeful footy it looked as if the Warriors losing streak would extend to three games. But over the second half it was the opposition who suffered a meltdown and the Warriors are now able to move on from the Storm debacle.

“The second half last week wasn’t a great night for anyone who has anything to do with the Warriors, whether you’re a coach, a fan, an administrator. It was a bad period,” Brown said.

READ MORE:

* Warriors back up Anzac Day horror with stunning 21-20 golden-point win over Raiders

* Time for Warriors to move on from Melbourne massacre believes Shaun Johnson

* Warriors performance 'unacceptable' says Nathan Brown after defeat to Titans



“Then with the very short turnaround, we didn’t play so great today, but in the second half we showed a bit of fight and resilience.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images For the second time this season Shaun Johnson has given the Warriors a golden point win.

“Our goal line defence in that second half, we didn’t let them score, so ultimately that’s what helped us win.

“It wasn’t a great game of footy and you’ve got to feel for the other mob, they’ve gone through a tough period of losses and Sticky (Ricky Stuart) is a good friend of mine and I feel for him a bit. It’s a tough game sometimes.”

The Raiders have now lost six games in a row and look set to be in a battle to avoid the wooden spoon for the rest of the season.

Stuart said he was lost for words with how poorly his team is playing.

“That whole second half was undisciplined, lacked any quality execution. It was very disappointing, I’m glad they were as bad as us,” Stuart said, managing to have a dig at the Warriors.

Dan Peled/Photosport Euan Aitken’s try helped the Warriors get back into the game against the Raiders.

“Publicly, I’m lost for comment in regards for the quality of that performance in the second half.

“For any loyal fan, any real fan we’ve got left, I feel really embarrassed and sorry for them.”

For the second time this season Johnson kicked a field goal for a golden point win and also like in the victory over the Cowboys, it wasn’t a great performance otherwise from the veteran halfback.

“Ultimately, he got the part right that he had to get right,” Brown said.

“He’s done that twice for us now. He hasn’t been one of our standout players in the games we played when we’ve won.

“But in two of them he got the play right that we couldn’t get right last year. We had five goes for five misses last year, to win games with field goals and this year he’s two and two.

“At the end of the day someone’s got to do it and Shaun has done it for us.”

21-year-old Daejarn Asi made his debut for the Warriors having only arrived from the Cowboys midweek.

It was a superb performance and Brown said he was delighted with how he went.

“He created a nice try for Euan (Aitken) and kicked for a try.

“If he didn’t get here, maybe we wouldn’t have won the game and I think he did six or seven sets the other day.

“Daejarn is a young kid that’s got talent. That’s why he was at the Cowboys for so long and why we’ve brought him to the club.

“Young Daejarn has got to work out himself what type of player he wants to be and what level he wants to get to and if he really knuckles down, he’s certainly got the talent to make a career for himself.”

Meanwhile, Brown confirmed the career of Ash Taylor is over, with the halfback damaging his hip again in the round two loss to the Titans.

“Ash has obviously had a difficult time with his hip and things aren’t going great there for him,” Brown said.

“Without him playing again, probably retirement is pretty fair statement. I don’t think Ash will be playing rugby league any more. But we’re trying to make him earn his money and keep him active.

“He comes to the club all the time and does stuff, so we’re going through that process at the moment of transitioning him from thinking about not playing, to what the future looks like.”