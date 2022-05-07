Chanel Harris-Tavita to have crucial contract talks with Warriors next week

Chanel Harris-Tavita is in the final year of his current contract with the Warriors.

NRL: Sharks v Warriors

Where: PointsBet Stadium, Sydney. When: Sunday, May 8, 6.05pm (NZT)

Live coverage: Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff.

Referee: Todd Smith

Chanel Harris-Tavita and his management will have crucial talks with the Warriors next week, where his future at the club will be decided.

Harris-Tavita, who misses Sunday’s game against the Sharks as he recovers from a ruptured testicle, has been reluctant to sign a new contract and that could result in him leaving the Warriors at the end of the season, but for now, an offer remains on the table.

The Warriors have signed Luke Metcalf from the Sharks, Roosters' 19-year-old Ronald Volkman, while utility player Dylan Walker, who is joining from the Sea Eagles, can also play at five-eighth.

Added to this is the fact that Daejarn Asi had a superb debut in the halves for the club against the Raiders last week. Although it was only one game, the Warriors could be reluctant to let a player of this quality go elsewhere.

Ash Taylor has retired and Kodi Nikorima is leaving, but it still means the Warriors could have an abundance of players who could be in the halves with Shaun Johnson next season.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Daejarn Asi had a superb debut for the Warriors against the Raiders last weekend, but he doesn’t have a club yet for next year.

The contract negotiations between Harris-Tavita had reached a stalemate, with the playmaker in the final year of his current contract. Former head of recruitment Peter O'Sullivan didn't want to offer the 23-year-old a new deal towards the end of last season, even though not doing so would allow other clubs to make him offers by November 1, 2021.

After O'Sullivan went to the Dolphins and Craig Hodges became the club's general manager football, the Warriors did put a two-year deal on the table.

However, Harris-Tavita had already decided by then he wanted to test the market and that offer has had dust settling on it since then.

But it was made clear to Harris-Tavita and his management that the Warriors wouldn't wait around for him to decide.

Since then, they've picked up Volkman on a three-year deal from next season, but it's unlikely he’ll be a regular starter next year. That may happen from 2024 when Johnson could have left the club.

The emergence of Asi adds another twist to the situation. He was initially brought into the Warriors from the Cowboys for the remainder of the season as a back-up player, but impressed against the Raiders.

The Warriors haven’t yet had a conversation with his manager about a contract beyond this season and it could come down to how some other pieces fall.

It’s not impossible for the Warriors to keep Harris-Tavita and Asi for next year because there is versatility among all those who can play in the halves, but it would be tight to fit everything inside the salary cap, even with a bit of space freed up by Nikorima’s early departure.

Whether Harris-Tavita re-signs could be decided during talks in Brisbane between Hodges, the player and his agent Stan Martin.

At these talks he’ll accept the two-year deal, try to negotiate a contract just for 2023, or come to the conclusion he wants to move on.

Harris-Tavita could easily pick up a contract in Super League, but he is young enough and talented enough to remain in the NRL and he is one of the best halves coming off contract at the end of the season.

Stuff understands at least three NRL clubs are showing interest in Harris-Tavita, with the Raiders one of them. But given O'Sullivan's previous reluctance to offer him a deal, the Dolphins may not be after him, despite their so far fruitless search for halves.

AT A GLANCE

FACT BOX

Sharks: William Kennedy, Sione Katoa, Jesse Ramien, Siosifa Talakai, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Matt Moylan; Toby Rudolf, Blayke Brailey, Aiden Tolman, Briton Nikora, Teig Wilton, Dale Finucane. Interchange: Jack Williams, Cameron McInnes, Wade Graham, Royce Hunt. Reserves: Braydon Trindall, Andrew Fifita, Luke Metcalf, Mawene Hiroti, Connor Tracey, Matt Ikuvalu, Frankin Pele.

Warriors: Reece Walsh, Rocco Berry, Jesse Arthars, Adam Pompey, Viliami Vailea, Daejarn Asi, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Matt Lodge, Euan Aitken, Bayley Sironen, Jazz Tevaga. Interchange: Taniela Otukolo, Bunty Afoa, Eliesa Katoa, Jack Murchie. Reserves: Edward Kosi, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Pride Petterson-Robati, Junior Ratuva, Valingi Kepu, Jackson Frei.