Eleven against 13 and still the Warriors get thrashed 29-10 by the Sharks

Will Kennedy almost took Reece Walsh’s head off, in a tackle that saw the Sharks fullback sent off.

At PointsBet Stadium, Sydney: Sharks 29 (Nicho Hynes 7 min, Teig Wilton 29 min, Connor Tracey 46 min, 66 min, Jesse Ramien 76 min tries; Hynes 4 goals, field goal), Warriors 10 (Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 17 min, Viliame Vailea 21 min tries; Reece Walsh goal). HT: 12-10.

Sin bin: Jesse Ramien (Sharks)

Sent off: Will Kennedy (Sharks)

The Sharks spent more than 50 minutes with 12 players on the field and 10 minutes with only 11, but still beat the Warriors 29-10 on Sunday.

In what will go down as one of the most frustrating defeats in the Warriors’ history, they failed to capitalise on the numerical advantage they had for most of the game after Will Kennedy was sent off in the 16th minute.

To lose 70-10 to the Storm a couple of weeks ago was bad enough, but this defeat is far worse and Nathan Brown will be infuriated with the dumb footy from his players.

They had more players on the field, but were often stretched on defence and were clueless and error-ridden on attack.

Following a Nicho Hynes try, Kennedy was sent off for a coat hanger tackle around the neck of Reece Walsh, forcing the Sharks to play for over an hour with 12 men.

It wasn’t the first time someone tackled Walsh like that this season, but it was certainly the worst.

Connor Tracey and the Sharks capitalised on a dreadfil performance by the Warriors.

The Warriors responded immediately with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Viliame Vailea scoring tries, but towards the end of the half the Sharks had six sets in a row and even though the Warriors defended well, no team can defend for that long and it was inevitable that they finally broke with Teig Wilton scoring.

For the remainder of the half it was like the Sharks were playing with an extra man, rather than the Warriors, and they were unfortunate to go into the sheds only up 12-10.

Errors kept releasing the pressure on the Sharks and the hosts built on their lead with a try to Connor Tracey in the 46th minute.

Jesse Ramien was sin binned 15 minutes into the second half for putting a shoulder into the head of Euan Aitken, and arguably he would have been sent off if the same hadn’t already happened to Kennedy.

But even with a two-man advantage the Warriors failed to dominate, and the Sharks came the closest to scoring during this time. Once he was back, Tracey bagged his second try.

To rub salt into the wounds, once back on the field Ramien scored another try for the Sharks a few minutes from time.

The big moment

Sharks fullback Will Kennedy was sent off in the 16th minute for a dreadful tackle around the neck of Reece Walsh after being sidestepped. He deserved to go and it put pressure on the Sharks’ defence for the remainder of the game.

Match rating

8/10: Given the bizarre nature of the game, it was gripping viewing, although there may have been a fair few Warriors fans who threw their dinners at the TV in disgust.

The big picture

This one is going to hurt for the Warriors. They responded well after the Storm loss, but the pain from this defeat will linger for a while.

MVP

Matt Lodge was huge up the middle for the Warriors. He owned Sharks captain Dale Finucane, who found no way past him. Addin Fonua-Blake was just as good against Toby Rudolf.