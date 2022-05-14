Terrible first half condemns Warriors to 32-30 defeat by Rabbitohs

At Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane: Warriors 30 (Marcelo Montoya 39 min, 78 min, Adam Pompey 63 min, Jazz Tevaga 68 min, Daejarn Asi 74 min tries; Reece Walsh 5 goals) Rabbitohs 32 (Taane Milne 6 min, 13 min, Alex Johnstone 16 min, Blake Taaffe 23 min, Damien Cook 30 min, Lachlan Ilias 49 min tries; Blake Taaffe 4 goals). HT: 6-26.

On report: Tohu Harris (Warriors)

Sin binned: Damien Cook (Rabbitohs)

The Warriors fell into too big a hole to get out of, falling 32-30 to the Rabbitohs on Saturday, with a first half performance as bad as the recent games against the Storm and Sharks.

While they redeemed themselves in the second half, where they were the better team and came close to a memorable win, this was their fourth loss in five games.

READ MORE:

* Tohu Harris not expecting miracles in first game back for Warriors

* New Warriors signings Ronald Volkman, Freddy Lussick to create internal competition

* Nathan Brown puts his finger on where it has all been going wrong for Warriors



Coach Nathan Brown talked about how the team needed to break the cycle of constantly defending on their goal line and while there was an improvement with that, in the first half the players defended on the edges like they’d never met each other before.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Lachlan Ilias helped sink the Warriors further down the ladder, with a Rabbitohs win in the rain in Brisbane.

On attack, if there was a wrong option to take, that’s the one they’d pick. Shaun Johnson was gun shy, while Daejarn Asi was a long way off the performance he had in his club debut against the Raiders a fortnight ago.

The Warriors played smart footy briefly from kickoff by consistently kicking grubbers to the Rabbitohs’ in goal area, forcing the Bunnies’ back three to turn and pick up the slippery Steeden.

However, it was former Warrior Taane Milne who got the opening try and the Rabbitohs didn’t need to kick against a woefully disorganised left edge defence, with Marcelo Montoya rushing in and leaving Milne all the space he needed.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Aaron Pene started just his second game for the Warriors on Saturday, playing at lock.

The Warriors left edge opened up again for Milne six minutes later, but to show they’re a balanced team, the Warriors right edge was just as poor to let Alex Johnstone score in the 16th minute.

The tries kept coming for the Rabbitohs, with Blake Taaffe and Damien Cook scoring, although in the dying seconds of the first half Montoya got the Warriors on the board as at last they got something right.

They did play better at the start of the second half, but while Eliesa Katoa lost the ball over the line, Lachlan Ilias grounded it to score when tackled by Jazz Tevaga.

Adam Pompey, Tevaga and Montoya scored late tries for the Warriors and with 90 seconds to go, they were behind by just two points.

Johnson tried a two-point field goal, but it was charged down and that was the end of the game.

The big moment

Taane Milne’s try against his old club in the sixth minute after the Warriors made a good start, set the tone for this game.

Match rating

7/10: Despite the terrible conditions and a one-sided first half, the Warriors at least started to get things right over the set up the 40 minutes.

The big picture

The Warriors’ top eight hopes are quickly disappearing. They have some easier games coming up, against the Dragons, Knights and they need to win at least three of them.

MVP

Made captain for the day, Cody Walker embarrassed the Warriors with how he controlled the game and set up the Rabbitohs for try after try.