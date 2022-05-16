Warriors showed potential against Rabbitohs, but crucial games coming up

Warriors mount a remarkable late charge against the Rabbitohs in an NRL thriller.

It was another loss, but the Warriors may have turned a corner on Saturday night.

Given how bad the Warriors played in the first half against the Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium, coming back from 26-6 down to lose 32-30, could be seen as a moral victory, even if two points weren’t attached to it.

Nathan Brown was understandably more focussed on the first half woes than the second half fightback in his post match press conference, but the performance over the second 40 minutes, did show the team’s potential.

However, perhaps the second half looked so good because there was such a stark difference with how pitiful they were in the first period.

“There was a big disconnect with our edges and our middles,” Jazz Tevaga said of the opening half.

“Our edge defence was pretty poor and that’s what was letting us down.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Tohu Harris showed glimpses of his best during the 29 minutes he played against the Rabbitohs on Saturday.

“But in the second half we turned it around and that’s a positive we can take out of this game, that when everyone’s doing their jobs, we do look dangerous and can score points.

“We are in a bit of a confidence slump at the moment, but if we can watch that second half, hopefully we take some confidence into next week.”

The Warriors have three crucial games coming up, against the Dragons, Knights and Sea Eagles, all teams outside the top eight and they’ll need to win at least two of them to keep finals hopes alive.

If they can play like they did in the second half against the Rabbitohs, which was the best they’d performed since the opening half against the Storm three weeks ago, then that is possible.

“We had some pretty honest conversations in our shed after the (Rabbitohs) game and hopefully we’ll turn up to training on Monday in a positive mindset,” Tevaga said.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Jazz Tevaga almost stopped Lachlan Ilias from scoring a try at Suncorp Stadium.

“This had been a very tough week for us. You could sense that with the energy and our confidence levels were down.

“But hopefully after that second half we can get some confidence back into our team.”

After the Rabbitohs game Brown said that was the best performance he’d seen from Tevaga since he’d been coaching the club.

During his 54 minutes on the field where Tevaga played hooker and lock, he scored a try, made a line break, did two offloads and contributed with 42 tackles on defence.

Tevaga said Brown also commended him personally on his performance.

“He did say that to me and it's always good to hear you’re playing well,” he said.

“I’m still getting over the loss, but I will look back at it and assess my game to see what I did well and hopefully repeat the same effort.”

New recruit from the Roosters, Freddy Lussick made his Warriors debut and Tevaga said he was impressed with how the young hooker went.

“He showed some good glimpses. He hasn’t played a lot of footy this year, but he handled himself,” Tevaga said.

“He’s a good signing for us, especially because he takes a bit of pressure off Wayde (Egan), so that Wayde doesn’t have to do those long stints.

“But he looked good and I’m happy for him, I’m sure he’ll get another run next week.”

Another reason to be cautiously optimistic about the next few games is the impact Tohu Harris made in his first appearance in over nine months.

It was unrealistic to suggest the Warriors captain should have played the whole game, but over his 29 minutes on the field he demonstrated what the team had been missing.

“He showed his experience and class. He only makes our team better,” Tevaga said.

“He was organising our shape and we looked a better team when he was out there.

“Hopefully after a couple of weeks, with a couple of runs under his belt, he’ll be back starting.”