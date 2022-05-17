Chanel Harris-Tavita back from ruptured testicle, named on extended Warriors bench

Chanel Harris-Tavita could play against the Dragons on Saturday if he gets through this weekend’s training without any issues.

Chanel Harris-Tavita has been named on an extended interchange bench for the Warriors’ game against the Dragons on Saturday.

The five-eighth, who has been out since rupturing a testicle in the 70-10 loss to the Storm on Anzac Day, has been steadily recovering over the last few weeks and his naming in the squad for this weekend indicates he could play this weekend.

In the final year of his current contract, Harris-Tavita has been playing well for the club and has been one of their most consistent players. He has been training wearing something similar to a cricket box to give him extra protection and may also wear this in games for his first few weeks back.

Daejarn Asi has been named to wear the No 7 jersey for the game, but if Harris-Tavita is given the all clear Asi will drop out of the squad.

READ MORE:

* Warriors showed potential against Rabbitohs, but crucial games coming up

* Nathan Brown focussed on Warriors' first half woes, rather than second half comeback

* Terrible first half condemns Warriors to 32-30 defeat by Rabbitohs



Centre Jesse Arthars, who has been out injured with a shoulder problem since the 21-10 win over the Raiders, is also on the extended bench.

Euan Aitken who missed the 32-30 loss to the Rabbitohs last weekend, due to failing to complete the concussion protocols after a head knock the previous week, has been named in the second row. To make way for him, Eliesa Katoa again falls out of the 17.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Tohu Harris has been named to start against the Dragons and will be looking to play more than the 29 minutes he was on the field for last weekend.

Tohu Harris has again been named to start in the second row, but it’s possible that like last week he’ll begin the game from the interchange bench, as the coaches are looking to steadily increase his minutes after nine months out of the game with a knee injury.

Jazz Tevaga has again been named hooker, with Wayde Egan still out injured and the Christchurch born forward will bring up his 100th appearance for the club.

The 26-year-old Tevaga will be the 23rd player to make 100 appearances for the club.

AT A GLANCE

Warriors: Reece Walsh, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Viliame Vailea, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Daejarn Asi, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Jazz Tevaga, Matt Lodge, Euan Aitken, Tohu Harris (c), Jack Murchie. Interchange: Aaron Pene, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Bunty Afoa, Freddy Lussick. Reserves: Eliesa Katoa, Taniela Otukolo, Jesse Arthars, Pride Peterson-Robati, Junior Ratuva, Ronald Volkman, Chanel Harris-Tavita.