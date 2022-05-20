Matt Lodge granted immediate release from Warriors contract

Matt Lodge’s time at the Warriors has come to a premature end.

The Warriors’ hopes of making it into the top eight this season have suffered a blow with prop Matt Lodge leaving the club immediately after being granted a release from the rest of his contract.

“Matt told us a while ago that for professional and personal reasons he couldn’t commit to a long-term future in New Zealand when we return home for next season,” said Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“The opportunity for him to leave now allows us to move forward with our future planning and to develop our younger players.

“We’re grateful to Matt for the contribution he has made since joining us last year and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

Lodge (26) joined the Warriors from the Broncos in July last year. He had an option in his favour for next season and while there was always considerable doubt he’d take that up, especially after he knocked back a longer term deal, but he was expected to see out this season.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Bunty Afoa is expected to get more game time at the Warriors following Matt Lodge’s sudden departure.

“I couldn’t see my family living in New Zealand for a long-term future,” said Lodge in a statement from the Warriors.

“Therefore we decided that the best thing for the club was for us to mutually part ways so they have some clarity.

“I respect the club and especially the boys a lot and hopefully I showed that by the way I trained and played physical and gave my all every game.”

Lodge’s comment that it was decided he should leave now to provide clarity makes little sense, as there are numerous players at NRL clubs who know they’re moving on next season, yet are still seeing out the season with their current club.

Lodge had recently been playing his best with the Warriors since joining the club from the Broncos midway through last season, but there was always the worry about how often he’d step over the line in games and lose his cool.

Bunty Afoa, who has been mainly used off the interchange bench this season will get more minutes, but the club have made it clear that their captain Tohu Harris would be used more as a middle forward from now on, rather than playing on an edge.

Stuff understands that if Lodge didn’t remain with the Warriors next season, they wouldn’t be going to the market for a like for like replacement, because of the situation with Harris.

Lodge’s early release means those plans have now been brought forward and with Josh Curran due back soon, the Warriors are confident they’ll be able to cope without him.

Lodge’s 14th and final appearance for the Warriors was against South Sydney last Saturday.

