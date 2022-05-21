NRL: Warriors' 24-18 defeat to Dragons puts another dent in top eight prospects

The Warriors scored some sensational tries but still lost for the fifth time in six games in the NRL.

At Jubilee Stadium, Sydney: Dragons 24 (Zac Lomax 1 min, 51 min, Cody Ramsay 31 min, Michael Molo 47 min tries; Lomax 4 goals) Warriors 18 (Viliame Vailea 10 min, 34 min, Shaun Johnson 24 min, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 43 min tries; Reece Walsh goal). HT: 12-14.

The Warriors have fallen to their fifth loss in six games, going down 24-18 to the Dragons in Sydney on Saturday.

As performances go, this was one of the Warriors’ better ones this season, but that’s not how you get points in the NRL and despite playing some nice footy and scoring thrilling tries, the Dragons came back from being down 14-12 at halftime to come away with the win.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Zac Lomax scored two tries in the Dragons’ win over the Warriors.

The Warriors’ edges have been one of the main talking points this season and while the right edge was much better, on the left, where Marcelo Montoya and Adam Pompey were, again it was poor.

READ MORE:

* Jazz Tevaga continues to show his passion for Warriors approaching milestone game

* Matt Lodge granted immediate release from Warriors contract

* Chanel Harris-Tavita turns down Warriors offer, keen on signing with different NRL club



It was a terrible start for the Warriors, with Shaun Johnson knocking the ball on at the kickoff and from the following set Zac Lomax scored a try, with Euan Aitken unable to gather a slippery ball as it bounced in goal.

David Neilson/Photosport Jazz Tevaga was unable to celebrate a win in his 100th game for the Warriors.

Johnson made amends in the 12th minute though, sending up a cross field kick into the corner that Dallin Watene-Zelezniak batted back and Viliame Vailea grounded.

Unlike recent weeks, the Warriors were able to keep hold of the ball and weren’t camped defending close to their goal line, for all but the last five minutes.

However, that’s only one part of what’s needed to win a game and on attack they were sloppy and lacked direction in the first half. That was until Johnson wound back the clock with a superb run from 15m out, weaving his way through the Dragons fence to score a solo try, reminiscent of the ones he did at his peak.

Problems with the Warriors’ left edge defence continued, with Cody Ramsay scoring for the Dragons, but the Warriors’ next try was almost identical to the first, with a Johnson kick, then Watene-Zelezniak and Vailea combining.

Watene-Zelezniak scored a spectacular diving try at the start of the second half, but quick tries to Michael Molo and Lomax put the Dragons back in front.

The Warriors were down by six points with five minutes to go, but they never got another opportunity to score and this ended up being another fruitless afternoon.

The big moment

Shaun Johnson’s solo try brought back memories of just how good he was during his first stint with the Warriors. The veteran halfback has had a number of poor games since rejoining, but with this try he reminded everyone how good he can be.

Match rating

8/10: It was tit-for-tat scoring in the first half, with some sensational tries, mainly those by the Warriors.

The big picture

This was a game where the Warriors did enough to win, but another week without competition any points sees them fall further down the ladder. They just have to beat the Knights next week.

MVP

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak had his best game in a Warriors jersey since joining the club. The Kiwis captain used his jumping agility to set up Viliame Vailea for two first-half tries and scored a stunning try at the start of the second half.