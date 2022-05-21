Foot injury may rule out Warriors' Addin Fonua-Blake for remainder of NRL season

The Warriors scored some sensational tries but still lost for the fifth time in six games in the NRL.

Addin Fonua Blake could have played his last game for the Warriors this season, if fears that he has a lisfranc foot injury are proved correct.

The Warriors’ powerful prop, who has been the club’s best player this season, came off towards the end of the 24-18 loss to the Dragons on Saturday and was seen sitting on the sidelines watching the end of the game.

Warriors coach Nathan Brown said in the post match press conference that it looks like a lisfranc injury. If that proves to be the case he may not be back again this season.

A lisfranc injury is where one or more of the metatarsal bones are displaced from the tarsus and it can take anywhere between three and six months to recover from.

It was an injury Ben Murdoch-Masila picked up last season and it wasn’t until a few games into the current campaign that Brown was confident he’d be able to have a decent run.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Addin Fonua-Blake, who tried to stop Cody Ramsey from scoring for the Dragons may be out long term if the early diagnosis of his foot injury is correct.

“Not sure on Addin’s foot at the moment, but there’s a possibility of it being a lisfranc maybe, which is not great news if that’s the case,” Brown said of Fonua-Blake.

Fonua-Blake will have medical tests on Monday, with the team heading back to Brisbane straight after the Dragons game.

Coming off the back of Matt Lodge leaving the Warriors last week, because he no longer wanted to be part of the team, it’s another blow for the club.

The Warriors hope to complete the signing of former Raider Dunamis Lui on Monday, with the 32-year-old former Queensland State of Origin player, linking up with the club for the remainder of the season.

As for the loss to the Dragons, Brown said it was a game where the result could have gone either way.

“It was four tries apiece and it was probably a 50/50 game,” he said.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Despite a better performance, the losses keep coming for the Warriors.

“I’m not sure if they were any better than us, or we were better than them.

“It was a tight game and unfortunately we could have kicked a couple more goals, but it didn’t happen. It was a pretty tight contest.”

This wasn’t a game where the Warriors went through a period of playing abysmal footy, which had been the case in recent weeks, but Brown said they lost it by letting in soft tries.

“We have those moments unfortunately,” he said.

“We had a lot of people do a lot of good things, it was probably the best our ruck defence has been all year.

“We worked hard and we had some blokes who played some terrific footy.

“But we also had two or three players who made some bad choices and had bad moments and we gifted them a couple of tries far too easily.”

After Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored a stunning solo try, in what was his best game so far in a Warriors jersey, they failed to score again.

They spent the last five minutes camped on their goal line, but Brown said they should have done enough by then to have already won the game.

“Four tries should be enough to win,” he said.

“I think if we look at the game, a couple of defensive moments where a couple of blokes made some choices which I’d suggest weren’t the correct ones, then that’s where the NRL is.

“Would we liked to have scored more tries? Of course we would. I’d rather look at the little lapses we had, because we defended better in some areas and got the ball in better field position at times.

“But that was the most disappointing thing, key moments where we handed the tries far too easily to them.”