Reece Walsh spent two nights in hospital with swollen liver before Warriors game

Reece Walsh said he was cramping for most of the second half against the Dragons on Saturday.

Reece Walsh has revealed he spent two nights in hospital with a swollen liver ahead of Saturday’s game against the Dragons in Sydney.

The Warriors fullback felt he wasn’t his usual self in the 24-18 defeat and admitted he was struggling in the second half.

“I felt I lacked a bit of energy and it was a tough one,” Walsh said.

“I was in hospital for two nights at the start of the week and it definitely felt like that took a toll on my body.

READ MORE:

* Inside Matt Lodge's sudden departure from Warriors, why the club let him walk

* Foot injury may rule out Warriors' Addin Fonua-Blake for remainder of NRL season

* Jazz Tevaga continues to show his passion for Warriors approaching milestone game



“I feel like it’s something I’ve got to get through, probably a mental thing.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Reece Walsh missed a couple of tough kicks from out wide against the Dragons.

“My liver was a bit swollen, it had some fluid around it,” he added.

“It was an infection they said, so I was in hospital on Saturday and Sunday, got out Monday morning.”

Although Walsh had a number of days to try to recover from his liver issue, and he’s not someone who looks for excuses, he said the illness did impact him.

“I lost 4kgs and you could see out there I was cramping for about 30 minutes in the second half, I just couldn’t find my legs,” he said.

“But it’s a mental thing I guess, I’ve just got to push through things like that.”

Saturday’s loss continued the Warriors’ slide down the ladder and they’ve won just one of their last six games.

SKY SPORT The Warriors scored some sensational tries but still lost for the fifth time in six games in the NRL.

However, it was a better performance from the Warriors and if it wasn’t for a couple of poor defensive lapses, they would have won.

“We looked good in patches I felt, but we didn’t get the result in the end which hurts and I missed a couple of kicks,” Walsh said.

“As I said, we looked good in patches and there are some things we can clean up.”

With the Warriors falling further down the ladder, they need to go on a charge to get back into top eight contention and it would be best for them if that starts by winning Saturday’s game against the Knights.

“We’re at the point of the season where we need to start winning games otherwise we’re not going to make the eight,” Walsh said.

“Look, we’re not far away. It’s little lapses we’re having in our game that are hurting us. But there are a lot of positives to take out of this game. We should be proud of the boys’ efforts. We’ve got to keep training hard, working hard and those things will click.

Meanwhile, Walsh said he was stunned by Matt Lodge’s sudden departure from the club on Friday.

“It was a massive shock to us,” he said.

"Personally, I didn’t see it coming and Lodgy going is a massive loss to us.

“But I guess that’s footy sometimes and we’ve just got to move on and keep worrying about week to week.

“Lodgy is an awesome bloke and he’s going to be missed around the club. It’s unfortunate, but we can’t dwell on it.”