Matt Lodge speaks out on controversial Warriors exit: 'There was no argument'

Matt Lodge has spoken out on his controversial Warriors exit and says there was “no argument” with club owner Mark Robinson.

The prop quit the Warriors last week, a day before they lost to the Dragons, and he turned out in Brisbane club rugby on Tuesday.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said a hotel confrontation between Lodge and Robinson had led to the former’s departure.

Matt Lodge has spoken out on his Warriors exit.

However, Lodge said it was only one of many things which led to him leaving the Warriors and that Robinson launched an unprovoked tirade at him to which he did not reply.

The 26-year-old is set to be paid out $700,000 after walking away from his contract.

Mark Robinson, centre, flanked by Ruben Wiki, left, and Stacey Jones, right, at a Warriors award ceremony in 2019.

“I really can’t control what is said by others as it [Robinson’s attack] happened in front of people at a club team function,” Lodge told Brisbane’s Courier Mail.

“There was no argument.

“I said nothing back. I left the venue and ended up driving home.

“There was nothing ‘alpha’ about me there that night. I’ve learnt over time that gets you nowhere.

“I offered to meet the next day when Mark was sober for a man-to-man conversation. It’s how I would rather it was settled but he never got around to sitting down with me.

“I have no interest in disclosing the exact comments or details.

“Despite what some may think I have morals and values and I don’t get any joy whatsoever in making someone else’s life tough.

“I was very close to signing a four-year deal the Warriors offered me in the pre-season despite my family [former recruitment chief and Lodge’s father-in-law Peter O’Sullivan and his brother-in-law, halfback Sean O’Sullivan] leaving the club just months before.

“I was invested in the group of boys. And I was keen to go to New Zealand. I really enjoyed my time with the lads.”

The former Brisbane Broncos and Wests Tigers prop also defended Robinson, denying that he was racist, after their alleged clash in a pub last December.

“I can’t control what’s being said, but I will say I don’t think Mark Robinson is a racist man and I don’t want him called that or to be labelled racist. I just don’t,” Lodge told the Courier Mail.

“What’s happened has happened. It is what it is. I’m over it.

“But I don’t want Mark being called racist. I always observe people and he’s definitely an inclusive man who I believe would give an opportunity to anyone who works hard for it. I have not seen him show any racism at all.

“Although we never got the chance to know each other that well, I respect what Mark does.

“He is a businessman who has decided to put his hand in his own pocket and fund a rugby league club that no doubt costs him a lot of money.

“That in itself is passion for the game. The game I love.

“And even if people don’t agree with everything, almost everyone should respect him for doing that for the Warriors.

“He would be sacrificing a lot of his own hard-earned money. He has stuck by them and kept all his staff employed even during this Covid period. He kept the club alive in a difficult period.

“I was going to just stay quiet but I thought I should speak up for him. He has a nice family himself and an awesome little son and the thought of him having to go to school when someone has read racism stuff about his dad upset me.

“It’s never nice for people reading about their family. It’s not fair and it’s a feeling I know.

“Despite everything that’s happened it just doesn’t sit well with me. Mark wouldn’t know this, but I do recognise the care he has for people and little things he does to help people off his own back. He’s a very passionate man.

“So I hope I can kill the racism speculation right now and it can be retracted for Mark and his family.”

Lodge’s contract was for the remainder of the 2021 season, the 2022 year and with a player option in his favour for 2023.

He would play just 14 matches for the Warriors, a number limited by suspensions, but was in good form this season.

Matt Lodge quit the Warriors a day before their last match.

“It wasn’t a planned exit. I was supposed to play out the year at least. It all happened really fast,” Lodge told Brisbane’s Courier Mail.

“This time around, when I called time at the Warriors, I made the decision after learning from my last months with the Broncos.

“I wouldn’t let the boys know what was affecting me. I continued to buy in. I trained my hardest every session, I helped younger lads out and made time for the boys. I gave everything I could to try to get us a win every week.”

Lodge was signed by the Warriors midway through last season despite his hugely controversial past in a move that angered many fans of the club.

In New York in 2015, Lodge was arrested at gunpoint after a drunken assault in which he threatened a woman on the street and followed her into a flat.

He assaulted a man who was trying to help and tried to smash down a door where his wife and young son were hiding. He escaped jail in exchange for community service and rehabilitation in Australia and had to take out a bank loan to pay compensation to the victims.