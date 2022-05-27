Never mind the off field issues, there's a game for the Warriors to win

The Warriors desperately need to bounce back with a win against an ordinary Knights team on Saturday.

NRL: Warriors v Knights

Where: Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe. When: Saturday, May 28, 5pm (NZT)

Live coverage: Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff.

Referee: Peter Gough

In other news, the Warriors have a game to play on Saturday.

For the sports media, the NRL is often described as the gift that keeps on giving as there’s always one controversy after another and this week the Warriors have played their part in it, with the continued fallout over Matt Lodge’s sudden departure.

READ MORE:

* Matt Lodge speaks out on controversial Warriors exit: 'There was no argument'

* Broncos facing contract turmoil of its own as Matt Lodge's former teammate Payne Haas seeks immediate release

* Matt Lodge's Warriors exit: Hotel confrontation with club owner led to big payout



While this has all be played out over back pages and sports bulletins over the week, there has been the important job of getting ready for Saturday’s game against the Knights to deal with.

And for the Warriors, who have lost five of their last six games, getting two points against the Knights is crucial.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Tohu Harris will be wearing the No 12 jersey against the Knights, but he’ll bre playing as a middle forward.

The Knights rival the Bulldogs and Wests Tigers to be the worst team in the NRL this season and if the Warriors lose on Saturday then they could be regarded as being just as bad as those clubs.

If they win, then top eight hopes remain alive. So even though we’re only into round 12, for this game, a win is vital for the Warriors.

“Everyone outside the eight at the moment is saying that,” Warriors assistant coach Justin Morgan said.

“But we’ve seen so many times in the past that when you do get on a run you can skip past a lot of teams.

“We’re not table watching as such, but the realistic nature of it is that we have to start winning some games.

“We’re in a hole at the moment, even though there has been some good parts to our games, but we’re not nailing it, so the next month is going to be crucial.

“Every team that’s outside the eight or just inside it is going to be saying the same. You don’t want to be going into the final quarter of the year saying you have to win 90 per cent of the games and the sooner we’re on a run, the better.”

Tohu Harris has been named to play as an edge forward for this game, with Jack Murchie at lock, while Jazz Tevaga is a starting prop.

However, even though that’s how they’re listed on the team sheet, Morgan says the reality could be different.

“Tohu is likely to play in the middle the majority of the time,” he said.

“I’m not sure why they’ve been named that way in terms of numbers. But Tohu has that versatility.

“Jazz plays in the middle, whether it’s 13, 8 or 10. They pretty much have a similar role apart from kick offs with where they stand.

Cameron George refuses to say how much the Warriors have paid to Matt Lodge.

“I told Jazz it’s heavy carrying around that No 10 jersey and have had a bit of a joke with him this week about that.

“But he’s been very consistent for us, he’s played a number of different roles and ww thought he was exceptional last week with his work around the ruck and he’s having his most consistent season for quite some time, so it’s good to have him starting the game and having Freddy Lussick playing that specialist role at No 9.”

Meanwhile, Dunamis Lui has been named on the interchange bench, with Eliesa Katoa slipping out of the 17.

The 32-year-old Lui was recently signed from the Redcliffe Dolphins, having left the Raiders at the end of last season. With Lodge gone and Addin-Fonua-Blake injured, he’ll immediately become a valuable player.

“He’s definitely going to bring experience,” Morgan said.

“He’s quite mobile, he has a similar body shape to Bunty (Afoa), stocky, has good hands.

“He does all the basics well, he’s played a fair chunk of NRL games, he played State of "Origin a couple of years ago and appeared in a grand final for Canberra.

“He’s been playing big minutes for Redcliffe and he’s been a stand-out for them in the middle.

“You can tell he’s an NRL player and it’s great that we’ve been able to give him an opportunity to continue his NRL career.”

AT A GLANCE

Warriors: Reece Walsh, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Viliame Vailea, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Shaun Johnson; Ben Murdoch-Masila, Freddy Lussick, Jazz Tevaga, Euan Aitken, Tohu Harris (c), Jack Murchie. Interchange: Taniela Otukolo, Aaron Pene, Bunty Afoa, Dunamis Lui. Reserves: Jesse Arthars, Eliesa Katoa.

Knights: Kalyn Ponga, Edrick Lee, Dane Gagai, Enari Tuala, Dominic Young, Anthony Milford, Jake Clifford; David Klemmer, Chris Randall, Daniel Saifiti, Tyson Frizzell, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Mitchell Barnett. Interchange: Phoenix Crossland, Jacob Saifiti, Leo Thompson, Mat Croker. Reserves (from): Simi Sasagi, Brodie Jones, Tex Hoy, Sauaso Sue, Pasami Saulo, Krystian Mapapalangi, Brayden Musgrove.