Wayde Egan, Bayley Sironen back for Warriors' game against Sea Eagles

Wayde Egan is back from a calf injury for Saturday’s game against the Sea Eagles.

Hooker Wayde Egan is back in the Warriors team for Saturday night’s game against Manly Sea Eagles in Sydney.

The 24-year-old had missed the previous three games because of a calf injury and in his absence the club used Jazz Tevaga, Freddy Lussick and Taniela Otukolo to fill the void.

But in news that would have been music to the ears of Nathan Brown, not only is Egan back, but so too is Bayley Sironen, who had also been out for three weeks with osteitis pubis. The influential Josh Curran could be back next week.

To make way for Sironen, who’ll begin the game on the interchange bench, new signing Dunamis Lui drops out of the 17.

READ MORE:

* Nathan Brown safe as Warriors coach for remainder of 2022 NRL season, insists owner

* Mark Robinson admits his faults, but passion for Warriors is unquestionable

* Warriors' Nathan Brown takes full responsibility for poor results, Matt Lodge saga



The other significant change for the Warriors is Rocco Berry coming into the starting team at centre, to replace the injured Viliame Vailea.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images Rocco Berry replaces Viliame Vailea at centre this weekend.

From this round NRL teams are only allowed to name 22-man squads each Tuesday, rather than 24, so coaches will have less flexibility on the team that runs out each weekend.

Of the players among the Warriors reserves, three are mid-season signings, Lui, Daejarn Asi and Lussck, plus Jesse Arthars, who’s on loan from the Broncos and Eliesa Katoa, who remains on the fringes of the team each week.

Saturday’s game against the Sea Eagles is the final of a trio of contests against teams outside the eight.

The Warriors really needed to win all of them to move back into the eight, but with losses to the Dragons and Knights already recorded, it’s desperation time for the Warriors if they lose this one. The next two weeks the Warriors play the Sharks, then Panthers.

This will be the 37th game between these two club, with the Sea Eagles winning 24 of their previous encounters.

AT A GLANCE

Warriors: Reece Walsh, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Shaun Johnson; Ben Murdoch-Masila, Wayde Egan, Jazz Tevaga, Euan Aitken, Tohu Harris (c), Jack Murchie. Interchange: Taniela Otukolo, Bunty Afoa, Aaron Pene, Bayley Sironen. Reserves: Freddy Lussick, Dunamis Lui, Eliesa Katoa, Daejarn Asi, Jesse Arthars.