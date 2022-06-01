Matt Lodge leaving caused issues inside Warriors, confirms Nathan Brown

Warriors coach Nathan Brown says the losses over the past two weeks aren’t down to the fall out over Matt Lodge’s sudden exit.

Nathan Brown has confirmed there were internal issues at the club around the time of Matt Lodge’s sudden departure.

The controversial front rower quit the club suddenly two weeks ago, with the Warriors paying him out for the rest of this year and 2023, as he had an option in his favour for that season.

On the field the club have been going through a difficult time with one win from their last seven games and Brown said on Wednesday that while there were issues caused by Lodge leaving, they’re not to blame for the two defeats the club has had since then, against the Dragons and Knights.

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t some issues there for a period of time, but once it was all settled and solved, I think the team has been very unified the past two weeks,” Brown said.

READ MORE:

* Wayde Egan, Bayley Sironen back for Warriors' game against Sea Eagles

* Nathan Brown safe as Warriors coach for remainder of 2022 NRL season, insists owner

* Mark Robinson admits his faults, but passion for Warriors is unquestionable



“We’ve shown with our performances that it hasn’t played a part in us losing, we’ve addressed some issues and moved forward.

Dan Peled/Photosport Matt Lodge‘s sudden departure caused internal issues at the club.

“But when those things are happening behind the scenes, there is always bits of trouble going on and bits that don’t help the team.

“Once it got addressed, Matt moved on and we moved on, we’ve made some progress and I don’t think it’s any reason why we haven’t won our last two games.”

It has never been revealed what the catalyst was for Lodge’s sudden departure, all that’s known is there was a falling out between the player and the club’s owner Mark Robinson.

Stuff understands that some players were close to Lodge, there was also a feeling that he’d become a disruptive figure.

There have been rumours recently of a rift inside the club, but senior players have been committed to giving their full support to Brown.

In a TV interview after last weekend’s loss to the Knights, middle forward Jazz Tevaga named a few of the players who made costly individual errors, with halves Shaun Johnson, Chanel Harris-Tavita, fullback Reece Walsh and second rower Jack Murchie all referred to.

But Brown didn’t feel this was a finger-pointing exercise and he feels the 26-year-old is playing at a level where he can justifiably challenge other players.

“Jazz is in career-best form, he’s a far better player than what he was 12 months ago and he’s doing things on the field which are certainly helping the team move forward,” Brown said.

“Jazz is earning the right to challenge people to do the right thing.

“Jazz certainly isn’t a finger pointer, he understands that there are some people putting in a lot of hard work and doing the right thing and if we get everyone doing the right thing, we can get the scoreboard to work in our favour.”

A player who has copped plenty of criticism since the Knights loss is Johnson, who kicked the ball out on the full a couple of times last Saturday. But Brown said while initially they didn’t see eye to eye on some things about the game, the former Golden Boot winner is improving.

“His last two and a half games, the second half against Souths and the past two weeks he’s contributed pretty well for the team,” Brown said.

"It took a bit to get going and the way we look at footy can be a bit different. But the last two and half weeks in particular have been his best two and a half weeks and he’s having a far more positive contribution on his side of the field.

“People tend to focus on Shaun putting the ball out on the full the other day, as opposed to what he did well.”

Johnson has had to deal with plenty of criticism over his two stints at the club and while he must be used to it by now, Brown felt it could affect him.

“He has the personality where I don’t think it would be water off a duck’s back for Shaun,” he said.

“I know myself that I’m not too bothered by those things, but Shaun being a young Kiwi boy, it would have more of an effect on him than if he was at another club.

“Most of the young blokes these days are driven by social media and whenever you’re on that, unless you’re Cameron Smith you’re going to be seeing a lot of bad things written about you.”

Meanwhile, Brown said centre Viliame Vailea had an operation on a broken jaw on Tuesday, which he picked up in the Knights game and he’s likely to be out for four to six weeks. It is possible that Josh Curran could be back next week as he is ahead of schedule with his recovery from a knee injury.