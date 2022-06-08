Ten coaching contenders to replace Nathan Brown at the Warriors in 2023

Mat Kermeen is a Stuff sports writer.

OPINION: Who will coach the Warriors in 2023? It’s a question that, right now, can be answered with about as much clarity as who will win the leg of lamb down the local at this Thursday’s meat raffles.

Because with Nathan Brown now officially gone and Stacey Jones taking over in an interim capacity, anyone – within reason – who throws their hat in the ring and turns up on the day will be in the conversation.

There’s no quick fix here. Craig Bellamy, Trent Robinson, Wayne Bennett and even former Warriors coach Ivan Cleary aren’t tossing in their resignation emails to challenge themselves at the Warriors. Top coaches and even the best up-and-coming young talent are looking first for gigs at the best clubs, not the basket case ones.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Kristian Woolf might just be the right man for the Warriors.

Despite finally being on its way back to Auckland in the next few weeks and permanently at the end of the season, the club is damaged and the road back to being a top-eight contender is long, bumpy and likely to have more hiccups than Transmission Gully.

Fanciful ideas such as Benji Marshall, Graham Lowe, Brad Fittler or Billy Slater are just that, fantasies.

Steve McNamara and Shaun Wane could be left-field options from the northern hemisphere, but English coaches haven’t always worked well in the NRL.

Slade Griffin is the most likely future head coach within the four walls of the club but he’s years off being ready.

So here is a quick glimpse into the misty and murky NRL coaching crystal ball to come up with some contenders and shoot down some outrageous options already thrown up.

Kristian Woolf

Has taken Tonga from zeroes to heroes and since joining St Helens has won back-to-back Super League grand finals and the Challenge Cup. Not that it seems to matter any more, but he is off-contract at the end of the season. Woolf has been an assistant at the Broncos, spent time at the Cowboys in various roles and was an assistant at the Newcastle Knights before taking over as an interim coach from? You guessed it, Nathan Brown. All sounding good so far right? But Woolf doesn’t really have any NRL head coaching experience, so he’s not the perfect option and does he want to risk his coaching future on a club with all kinds of issues over staying at St Helens, the Bulldogs, Tigers and anyone else who is down on their luck by the end of the season? Time will tell.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Shane Flanagan would be one of the top options but he will have other clubs chasing him.

Stacey Jones

To the eyes of most, he’s the club’s greatest ever player and a legend of the Warriors. But that doesn’t always translate to coaching success and Jones has been in and out of the NRL coaching setup in recent years due to the club being based in Australia, following the departure of Stephen Kearney, from the assistant coaching role to a gig in youth development back in Auckland. Most likely the right man to jump in at short notice and bring the struggling club together has best he can. But he’s light on NRL coaching experience and would need some experienced and high-quality assistants around him in 2023 and even then, making him the head man would be a massive risk. It might be a fluffy ‘local boy done good’ story for a bit, but it’s a results-based business.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Kiwis and Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire is only one sot ahead of the Warriors on the NRL ladder.

Shane Flanagan

Brings baggage from the Sharks peptides saga that also saw him struck out for two years from head coaching after the NRL found he’d breached the terms of his 2014 ban following the supplements scandal. Flanagan has expressed his interest in the Canterbury Bulldogs job and he’s been linked to the now-vacant West Tigers post (more on that later) so it’s likely the Warriors wouldn’t be his first choice. But Flanagan is a high-quality coach who has won a premiership with the Sharks, who were not in a dissimilar state to the Warriors when he took charge. Currently, working with the Dragons in list management. Stands out with Woolf as one of the two best options.

Trent Barrett

Landing the recently departed Bulldogs head coach to Auckland as an assistant (attack) coach to rebuild his career would be a massive get for the Warriors. For now, that’s as far as his name should go in the coaching mix. If he was a one-two punch working under Paul McGregor, then maybe.

Cameron Ciraldo

Held in extremely high regard as one of the most promising future NRL head coaches around. At just 37, he’s reportedly in talks to extend his contract under Cleary as an assistant at the Panthers. Question: Why would he jeopardise his highly touted future at the Warriors? Answer: He wouldn’t.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Former Cowboys and Maroons coach Paul Green has died, aged 49.

Michael Maguire

The timing is spooky, with Maguire being cut loose by Wests Tigers just hours after Brown’s departure. Because he's the current Kiwis coach, he’s been talked about as a possible replacement for Brown. A hard-nosed coach, Maguire’s discipline would be a much-needed boot in the right direction for the club but replacing the guy that was 14th with the coach running 13th would sum up the dire state this club is in. Try selling that one to your fans and members.

Jason Ryles

Another future NRL head coach but unlikely to leave his assistant’s job at the Roosters and even more unlikely to use the Warriors as his first NRL coaching platform.

John Morris

Another young man with a big NRL coaching future but he was stitched up at Sharks and will be wary of his next appointment. When your coaching future is on the line as a young coach the Warriors is hardly the safe option. Currently, an assistant at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Paul Green

Under-rated. Rebuilt the Cowboys and took them to NRL glory in 2015 but he did it with a stable of experienced and reliable workhorses, young stars such as Jason Taumalolo and Michael Morgan, plus a superstar halfback in Johnathan Thurston. The Warriors don’t have enough players of that quality and they definitely don’t have a Thurston. Green has strong merit for the Warriors job but he appears to be hanging out for the right opportunity and is that really going to be in Auckland?

Geoff Toovey

A Manly legend who expressed an interest when Brown scored the job. His press conferences would be more exciting and likely more fun than the games themselves but that’s not a positive.