Stacey Jones focused on short-term as Warriors start yet another head coach search

Warriors coach Nathan Brown left his post on Tuesday with his assistant Stacey Jones taking over in an interim role

Jones is non-committal to taking on the role in 2023

Cameron George says he’s already been contacted by interested agents and individuals

Warriors aren’t afraid to bring in a rookie coach but want someone with a hard edge

New Warriors interim head coach Stacey Jones wants to implement immediate change right now at the club but he’s non-committal towards taking the long-term helm in 2023.

The former champion halfback has addressed the media for the first time following a whirlwind 20 hours that has seen him go from Nathan Brown’s assistant, to head coach.

Both he and Warriors chief executive Cameron George labelled their short-term situation for the remainder of the season as “not ideal” but say they are committed to making it work.

Getty Images Stacey Jones is in charge of the Warriors for 2022 but is less committed on his desire to be the head coach in 2023.

Jones, who was given the sideways shift out of his role as Warriors assistant for the 2021 season before being brought back in this year, backs the club to find the right person to fill the job but was less confident it would be him, saying he just wants to navigate 2022 first.

Despite the quick timeframe since Brown’s departure, George says he’s already fielded communications from agents of potential head coaches and even some individuals.

That won’t appease the passionate Warriors’ fan base who are venting their frustration at yet another change of coach as the club continues to free-fall in the backwards direction.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Former Warriors coach Nathan Brown left his post on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s events are another blow for the club that is still reeling from the hugely controversial Matt Lodge saga and falling deeper into a hole of mediocrity.

George dispelled the notion that Brown quit or wasn’t up to the job, instead saying when he couldn’t commit to moving to Auckland at the end of the season, it made sense to bring in a fresh face given the club was disappointed with its last five losses on the trot and only having four victories in 13 matches.

”The players have certainly been hurting by what has been going on with performances and Browny leaving,” Jones said.

He hinted at some tough calls to create change but suggested he would stick with under-fire halfback Shaun Johnson against the Sharks on Sunday.

George, who said the Warriors aren’t afraid to bring in a rookie coach, was quick to shoot down the narrative that coaches would be put off the Warriors because of their dire run of results, turnover of coaches and players and being based in Auckland. But he does have to say that.

“By the number of messages and phone calls I’ve had already today, selling the club to potential coaching people or coaches, it’s not too hard,” George said.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Stacey Jones has hinted he will stick with the struggling Shaun Johnson.

George said the club is in no hurry to appoint a new coach but would like to have a much clearer indication by around the end of August.

He wants to see someone with a basic method who won’t over annalise and transform the effort areas that the club is so desperately lacking.

“I want to see someone with a hard edge to them.

“We need to steel up our defence, we need to steel up our attitude,” George said.

Amongst constant changes in recent years without an upturn in results, George defended his club’s culture and himself being the right man to lead it forward.

He takes a lot of responsibility for the situation the club finds itself in but he, somewhat justifiably, put many of the player moves and disadvantages the club has suffered down to Covid-19.

But it’s a results-based business.

“Whilst we’ve been trying to survive in a lot of aspects of our footy club it doesn’t negate us and give us a free pass for not winning,” George said.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Cameron George has passionately defended his club’s culture after losing another coach.

George also wanted it known that when Brown signed with the Warriors he had every intention of moving to New Zealand almost immediately but Covid-19 kept the Warriors in Australia and Brown’s family situation has since changed.

Brown first raised the issue of not relocating to Auckland – for family reasons – with George around a week and a half ago. George and club owner Mark Robinson met with Jones on Monday night to ask if Brown went, would he take over?

“I know I’ve got good support from Justin Morgan and Slade Griffin the other coaches and also from the rest of the staff,” Jones said.

Former head coach Nathan Brown has been replaced by interim coach Stacey Jones.

He met with the players' leadership group on Tuesday morning and said they were supportive.

Jones wants to fix the lack of resilience and effort.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Josh Curran is set to return from a knee injury for the Warriors against the Sharks.

“Our effort and what we’re doing there is way off the mark and that was the message to the group this morning,” Jones said.

“We need to fix up small areas of our game to be better. We can’t fix hundreds of things but we can fix a couple of things that will make us a much better side,” Jones said.

Jones has named his first squad, with an unchanged starting 13 but reiterated it was a squad rather than a team given the quick turnaround from his appointment.

Warriors: Reece Walsh, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Shaun Johnson; Ben Murdoch-Masila, Wayde Egan, Jazz Tevaga, Euan Aitken, Tohu Harris (c), Jack Murchie. Interchange: Josh Curran, Bunty Afoa, Dunamis Lui, Bayley Sironen. Reserves: Freddy Lussick, Aaron Pene, Eliesa Katoa, Jesse Arthars, Ronald Volkman.