Woolf at Warriors' door? Super League coach Kristian Woolf ideal fit for NRL club hotseat

Kristian Woolf, pictured after coaching Tonga to a test win over Australia in 2018, has the credentials and promise to be the new Warriors coach.

Tony Smith is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: The wolf is at the Warriors’ door, so why not cry Woolf.

Stacey Jones is surely a stop-gap. The Warriors should move heaven and earth to get Tonga test team mentor Kristian Woolf as their next long-term NRL coach.

WARRIORS Warriors chief executive on the decision to cut their coach loose, after he wouldn't commit to a New Zealand move.

Nathan Brown’s decision leaves Jones in charge for the last 11 games of a tumultuous season.

The ‘Little General’ might not see himself as a career coach.

READ MORE:

* Warriors confirm coach Nathan Brown's exit, Stacey Jones to take over immediately

* Nathan Brown tells Warriors he won’t commit to Auckland move

* NRL greats claim Nathan Brown under pressure after 'soft as butter' Warriors' losing streak

* 'We sabotage ourselves': Reece Walsh offers brutal assessment of Warriors' NRL struggles



But handing him the reins for the rest of the term makes sense, if only for public relations and morale-boosting factors.

Jones is the Warriors’ greatest player, one of the best Kiwis to pull on the black-and-white vee. The media and public on both sides of the Tasman will cut the club legend more slack than another Australian coach if results continue to freefall.

His call-up would be like the All Blacks enlisting Richie McCaw after failing to make the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

Getty Images Stacey Jones has stepped up from Warriors assistant-coach to acting head coach.

But hasn’t Jones been part of the problem? The 46-year-old is the Warriors’ attack coach and mentors the under-performing halves.

Still, the poisoned chalice couldn’t be passed to any other employee. Justin Morgan has had head coach experience – a decent stint with Hull Kingston Rovers in Super League – but he’s in charge of the Warriors’ defence, the NRL’s worst.

Unless the Warriors stun us all and win 11 games back-to-back, it’s inevitable Jones’ tenure will be brief.

The Warriors need a more experienced head to turn their listing ship around, to salvage New Zealand sport’s Titanic from its watery grave.

Lewis Storey/Getty Images/Getty Images Captain James Roby (L) and coach Kristian Woolf after St Helens' Super League grand final win in 2021.

First, some perspective.

The NRL can’t be compared to other trans-Tasman competitions like football’s A-League or basketball’s ANBL. Next to football’s English Premier League and the various American codes’ pinnacles, the NRL must be the toughest and most unrelenting domestic sporting league in the world.

Comparisons with Super Rugby are also risible. The intensity and depth of the NRL is an altogether higher level.

The world’s best league players ply their trade in the NRL. Most are Australian and, most of them, aren’t willing to play for a New Zealand-based club, no matter how much money is thrown at them.

Most current NRL coaches also wouldn’t touch the club with a bargepole. Some would have the same reservations as Brown, and players such as Matt Lodge and Euan Aitken, about moving their families to Auckland. Others would be anxious to avoid red ink on the CV.

The Warriors need the best coach on the market, but that won’t be enough to effect a turnaround.

There has to be a forensic review from the top to the bottom. Is owner Mark Robinson too intrusive? Should chief executive Cameron George be held more accountable for recruitment calls?

When the Warriors brass were quizzed about Lodge’s reported $700,000 golden handshake, George said Robinson owned the club, and “didn’t have to answer anyone’’.

That is literally correct, but figuratively so wrong.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Warriors owner Mark Robinson.

Robinson may own the club, but he, George and the coaching and playing staff do have to answer to their long-suffering fans. The Warriors’ loyal supporters deserve better than the dirge being dished up.

There must be little confident that the Warriors’ answers will come from within. They need to accept help and enlist some knowledgeable people, from inside and outside of rugby league, to review the club from top to bottom and set a firmer foundation for a new coach.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire comes into the coaching mix now after his axing by Wests Tigers on Tuesday.

He’s worked with a couple of key Kiwis at the Warriors, including Shaun Johnson and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and led the Wigan Warriors to Super League and Challenge Cup titles.

But do the Warriors want to swap one floundering NRL coach (Brown) for another (Maguire)?

Or do they look past the NRL – unless Craig Bellamy, Trent Robinson or Ivan Cleary suddenly express a desire to uproot.

Woolf – currently in charge of English glamour club St Helens and Tonga national team – may well have his eye on other NRL vacancies, including Wests Tigers, but he should be top of Cameron George’s shopping list.

The Queenslander’s head coaching experience is confined to a two-game stand-in stint at the Newcastle Knights after Nathan Brown was fired in 2019.

But he has St Helens poised to become the first club to win four consecutive Super League titles (the last few on his watch).

Phil Walter/Getty Images Kristian Woolf with his Tonga team at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Auckland.

More pertinently, Woolf – Tonga’s coach since 2014 – has led the Mate Ma’a to test victories over the Kiwis, Australia and Great Britain and has a proven record of working empathetically and successfully with Pasifika players.

The Warriors already have a bunch of Tongan players – Addin Fonua-Blake, second rower Eliesa Katoa, young hooker Taniela Outkolo and centre Viliama Vailea among them.

Could having the Tongan coach in Auckland prove a drawcard for Tongan stars at other NRL clubs?

Woolf may not have had a permanent NRL head coaching job, but he knows the competition after assistant coaching roles at the Broncos (2012) and Knights (2018-19).

Lewis Storey/Getty Images/Getty Images Kristian Woolf (R) leads St Helens out for last year's Super League grand final at Old Trafford.

He’s a proven winner, too, after two Super League titles and a Challenge Cup crown since taking over at St Helens in 2020 from current Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook.

Some cynics may cry, “It’s only Super League’, but ex-England international James Graham, who has played in both competitions, insists St Helens would be a top-four NRL team every year.

The former Bulldogs and Dragons enforcer played for St Helens in 2021, and told the Love Rugby League podcast that he “really enjoyed Kristian Woolf’s coaching style. He is very plain and to the point. He explains and defines your role, tells you exactly what you need to do. It is then up to the team to go out there and get it done.”

Woolf’s teams pride themselves on defence, a major deficiency for the Warriors this year.

Ex-New South Wales halfback Jamie Soward, a NRL winner with the Dragons in 2010, told the Love Rugby League podcast the “personable’’ Woolf was “going to be a [NRL] head coach.

“He’d definitely be in the shortlist if teams were looking to make a change. What he’s done not only for St Helens, but the Polynesian connection is such a huge responsibility to be able to handle.”

Woolf’s St Helens squad includes some of Super League’s brightest young talent such as utility back Jack Welsby, standoff Lewis Dodd, wing Regan Grace and loose forward Morgan Knowles, who all look to have NRL potential.

Tony O'Brien/Getty Images Kristian Woolf after coaching St Helens to victory in the 2021 Challenge Cup final.

Could they be lured here? Would Woolf come to New Zealand? Who knows, but he has lived and coached in Townsville, Newcastle and St Helens, all smaller cities than Auckland.

Whoever next occupies the hottest seat in the NRL must be there for the longterm.

The Warriors need stability in the boot room, something lacking since they lost Ivan Cleary after a six-season stay.

How galling it has been to see Cleary guide Penrith to the top of the NRL when the Warriors, a club with as much, if not more, potential than the Panthers, sink further into the mire.

Cleary hadn’t coached first grade before taking over the Warriors, who he steered to the 2011 grand final.

Woolf has built handy experience. Time to throw Kristian to the lions. But build that solid foundation first.