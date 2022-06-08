Nathan Brown says his head coaching days are over after Warriors exit

Nathan Brown says his stint with the Warriors, which ended on Tuesday, will be his last as an NRL head coach.

Nathan Brown has said his days as an NRL head coach are over following his departure from the Warriors.

Brown was relieved of his duties on Tuesday after informing his bosses that he was not willing to move to New Zealand in 2023.

The Warriors have been based in Australia for the past three seasons, including this one, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but will play home fixtures in Auckland from July ahead of a permanent return home next year.

Brown was asked on NRL 360 on Tuesday night whether he would be interested in filling the coaching vacancies at the Bulldogs or Wests Tigers and said he wasn’t after either job.

“The people I worked for at the Warriors are champion people and I told them my situation two weeks ago.

“My head coaching days are finished. I told them I am not going to appear at another club.

“I said, you decide whether you want me to stay for the rest of this year or not, but my head coaching days are over.

“I’m going into another field in rugby league, and I’m going to honour my word what I said to those blokes.

“I’m basically going to help some other coach keep a job, so that you blokes [media] stay off their back.

“That’s what I’d like to do. What that looks like I’m not too sure. But I’ve seen far too many coaches over my 20 years as a head coach basically get rissoled because the clubs have done a poor job and haven’t supported them.

“I have been lucky enough to survive. People like Trent Barrett and all these blokes are terrific coaches, but they coached teams that had bad rosters that weren’t organised properly.

“I would like to help a young coach survive. That’s what I’d like to do going forward, so my head coaching days are over.”

Brown was one of two NRL coaches to lose their jobs on Tuesday, with Kiwis boss Michael Maguire being shown the door at the Tigers.

Warriors assistant coach Stacey Jones was promoted to be the club’s interim head coach, but Maguire looms as a potential long-term replacement.

Tonga coach Kristian Woolf will be another contender for the job.

The Warriors play the Sharks this Sunday.